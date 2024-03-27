Birmingham Fastener Expands to Mexico

QUERÉTARO CITY, Mexico — Birmingham Fastener, a full-service manufacturer and distributor of high-quality specialty fasteners, is expanding to Mexico with the opening of a facility in Querétaro City this month.

The new facility will help businesses that have commercial, construction or aerospace projects in Mexico localize their supply chain and access inventory quicker.

Commercial and Aerospace Supply de Mexico S. de R.L de C.V. (CASM) will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Birmingham Fastener, with support – including inventory supply – from Alabama Aerospace, Birmingham Fastener’s aerospace and defense branch. CASM will supply both commercial and aerospace parts to the manufacturing, construction, and maintenance, repair and operations sectors in Mexico.

“We are excited about Mexico being our first location outside of the U.S.,” said Brad Tinney, president and CEO of Birmingham Fastener. “The business and growth environment in Mexico makes it the perfect place to locate.”

Saúl Pedraza will lead the CASM team in Querétaro. He has 19 years of fastener experience and most recently served as Birmingham Fastener’s outside representative in Mexico.

“My team and I look forward to providing quality parts to customers here in Mexico at a competitive cost,” said Pedraza.

CASM will serve a wide variety of industries across the aerospace and commercial sectors, including renewable energy, space exploration, communications, water works, structural steel fabrication and electrical utilities. As a distributor, CASM makes buying certified quality fasteners easy, with flexible solutions tailored to each customer’s supply chain.