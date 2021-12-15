Ohio Transmission Corp. Acquires Critical Rental Solutions; 4th Addition in 2 Years

COLUMBUS, OH — Ohio Transmission Corporation (OTC), an industrial equipment service provider and distributor headquartered in Columbus, OH, announced Dec. 14 the acquisition of Critical Rental Solutions, a provider of oil-free air and temperature control rental equipment throughout the United States. Critical Rental Solutions will operate under OTC's Air Supply Group.

Headquartered in Houston, TX over the last 37 years, Critical Rental Solutions has grown to two sales and field service locations in Texas and has approximately 42 employees.

Adam Gibbs, OTC President of Air Supply Group, said "Having CRS join our robust family of compressor brands and products, will allow OTC to offer best-in-class compressed air solutions to a wide range of end markets throughout North America."

"CRS will complement our service and product offerings with their industry knowledge and unique and expansive fleet of oil-free rental compressors, dryers and temperature control units," Adam went on to say.

"Whether customers are looking for aftermarket support, new equipment, short-term rental solutions or our DirectAIR utility air solution; OTC will now be a one-stop shop with the help of CRS."

Mark Shedd, CRS President said "We are all extremely excited to join the OTC family. When one starts the process of transitioning a company that they and their team have invested countless hours and efforts to build, it is a very personal experience."

Mark continued, "It is important that the new partner share a common vision for its people and customers. Given this criteria, we could not have handpicked a better organization than OTC. Our market-leading capabilities and customer service will only improve and I see nothing but positives for all involved."

With this acquisition, Ohio Transmission Corporation now has 57 locations throughout the United States, along with over 36 service shops. The addition of Critical Rental Solutions associates expands Ohio Transmission Corporation’s workforce to nearly 1500 employees.

Established in 1963, Ohio Transmission Corporation (OTC) is one of the largest industrial distributors and service providers in the United States. OTC provides expert solutions for industrial motion control, factory automation, fluid power, pumping systems, spray finishing, power transmission and compressed air systems. OTC operates a broad geographical footprint and delivers value to customers through its primary operating brands and divisions including OTP Industrial Solutions, Air Technologies, Advanced Industrial Products, Buckeye Pumps, C&C Industrial Sales, Compressed Air Systems, Contrast Equipment, Crimson Electric, Filter and Coating Technology, Furey Filter and Pump, IDG Compressor, Industrial Process Equipment Group, JCI Industries, Keller Electrical, Laron, Midway Industrial Supply, Ohlheiser, PK Controls, Pumps, Parts & Service (PP&S), PumpTek, PSI Engineering, Tape Industrial Sales, and Tri-Power MPT.

The OTC business is focused into four key segments: Pump Motor Technologies, Air Supply Group, Filtration, Dispensing & Finishing and Industrial Product Group.

Originally founded in 1984 as Industrial Compressor Services (ICS), the Critical Rental Solutions team has been providing temporary oil free compressed air, services and expertise to the manufacturing and industrial markets throughout North America. Along the way they have acquired multiple companies with additional fleet and expertise. Most recently, they have expanded their rental equipment offerings with the acquisition of Surplus Group to provide best-in-class temperature control solutions.