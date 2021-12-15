Ohio Transmission Corp. Acquires TP Pump; 2nd Deal Announced in 2 Days

One day after saying it had acquired Houston-based Critical Renting Solutions, OTC shared the news of adding a distributor in the US Southwest.

Dec 15th, 2021
Ohio Transmission Corporation
Tp Pumpasdf

COLUMBUS, OH — Ohio Transmission Corporation (OTC), an industrial equipment service provider and distributor headquartered in Columbus, OH, announced Dec. 15 the acquisition of TP Pump, a provider of pump lines covering the commercial, domestic, municipal, industrial, and fire markets in New Mexico and northern Arizona. TP Pump will operate under OTC's Pump Motor Technology Segment. 

OTP was No. 22 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List.

For over 80 years, TP Pump has been servicing customers out of Albuquerque, NM, where their sales and service office is located. In its 3rd generation of leadership, TP Pump is has grown to a staff of 15 employees. 

RELATED: Ohio Transmission Corp. Acquires Critical Rental Solutions; 4th Addition in 2 Years (published Dec. 15)

"Over the past 81 years, TP Pump has cemented itself as the premier supplier of pumps and pump service in  New Mexico," says OTC Segment President of Pump Motor Technology, Chip Toth. "The acquisition of TP  Pump expands our regional footprint and adds 100's of years of technical expertise to our already best-in-class  Pump Motor Technology division. We are excited about this merge and the capabilities we can bring to current  and future customers and partners." 

Mitch Taylor, President of TP Pump added, "Teaming up with OTC is the right move for T-P Pump's customers,  employees and vendors. Since starting in business in Albuquerque in 1940, T-P Pump has grown to be one of the largest privately held family businesses in New Mexico," Mitch continued. 

"T-P Pump’s growth comes from selling pumps provided by superior manufacturers in all major markets throughout New Mexico and northern Arizona. As a stand-alone entity, it became clear T-P Pump needed to partner with an aggressive nationwide leader in the industry who could spur further growth. T-P Pump was recently approached by OTC, a nationwide company with extensive pump sales experience as well as unique fabrication and service abilities. In addition to selling pumps, this new entity will build a strong service division covering New Mexico and northern Arizona while at the same time offer fabrication for pumping opportunities needing customized solutions. This is very exciting." 

With this acquisition, Ohio Transmission Corporation now has 58 locations throughout the United States, along with 37 service shops. The addition of TP Pump associates expands Ohio Transmission Corporation’s workforce to over 1500 employees. 

A Google Street view of TP Pump's headquarters location in Albuquerque, NM.A Google Street view of TP Pump's headquarters location in Albuquerque, NM.Google Maps

