FloWorks Acquires Valve Solutions Distributor Genesis Systems

It's FloWorks' second bolt-on in the past 10 months.

Sep 13th, 2021
1631531402847

HOUSTON and SANTA MONICA, CA — FloWorks, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., announced Sept. 13 that it has acquired Genesis Systems, a distributor of control valve, regulator, and valve automation products and systems. FloWorks is an MRO-focused specialty valve, rotating equipment, and flow control distribution platform differentiated by its specialty products and technical solutions for industrial markets. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

613f3a8f44a00 imageFounded in 1999, Genesis Systems offers a full suite of valve solutions from the world’s leading manufacturers, servicing a range of industrial and commercial markets, including the petrochemical, power generation, semiconductor, OEM, pharma, building automation and food & beverage industries. Headquartered in Garland, Texas, the company has an extensive, state-of-the-art valve automation center specializing in the assembly, repair and testing of valves and valve automation equipment. The Genesis Systems management team, including Founder Tom LeBlanc, President Mark Auer, and Vice President of Sales Mike Mabry, will continue with the company. 

“Over the last two decades, Genesis Systems has earned an unmatched reputation in the valve industry for quality and range of solutions, and we are fortunate to add a company of this caliber to the FloWorks platform,” said Scott Jackson, President and CEO of FloWorks. “Not only will our clients benefit from its breadth of products and depth of experience, but we will also gain access to a premier customer base that we can better assist with our complementary products and services. We welcome Tom, Mark, Mike, and the rest of the Genesis Systems team, and look forward to a strong partnership.”

Genesis Systems will complement FloWorks’ Sunbelt Supply brand, a global provider in the supply and distribution of flow control products including manual valves, automated valves, valve services and specialty flow products serving the refining, petrochemical, chemical, mining, power generation, marine, and pulp and paper industries. This marks the third acquisition completed by FloWorks over the last two years, including Triple S in 2019 and Oliver Equipment Company (OEC) in 2020.

“Genesis Systems has experienced tremendous success since our founding, but with the backing of FloWorks and Clearlake we will be able to accelerate our compelling growth plan,” said Mr. LeBlanc. “With access to  greater resources, more products and new relationships, we will be better able to serve our customers, while offering them the same attention to detail and ingenuity in solving their most pressing problems. The future is bright for the Genesis staff and our customers.”

“We set out to build FloWorks into a leading specialty distribution platform with superior industrial flow control products and solutions, and this acquisition of Genesis Systems takes us one step closer to realizing our vision,” said José E. Feliciano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and James Pade, Partner, of Clearlake. “We remain eager to execute on additional inorganic opportunities to grow the platform, while continuing to focus on numerous organic and operational opportunities driven by Clearlake’s O.P.S. value creation framework.”

FloWorks is a holding company for several flow solutions providers including Sunbelt Supply, Oliver Equipment Company, Triple S, Major Inc. and National Valve. The company is a specialty supplier of industrial flow control products and an expert provider of tailored technical solutions for processing applications in the industrial markets. FloWorks is headquartered in Houston, Texas and operates 30 facilities worldwide, in addition to the solutions and specialty products for severe service applications provided by locations of subsidiaries Sunbelt Supply, Oliver Equipment Company, Triple S, Major Inc. and National Valve.

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit, and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake’s operational improvement approach, O.P.S. The firm’s core target sectors are industrials, technology, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $43 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Asrgr
Georgia's Unibloc Pump Acquires U.K.-Based Pumps Supplier
Founded in 1990, Flotronic Pumps has a global reputation as the inventor of the ‘One Nut’ AODD pump.
Sep 8th, 2021
Martin Inc Buildinga 60074533ad519
Martin Inc. Acquires Fastener Distributor in Mississippi
Capital Bolt & Screw is the fourth acquisition for Martin in the past two years.
Sep 7th, 2021
Fdh
FDH Aero Acquires Fellow Hardware Distributor Madison Aerospace
FDH distributes fasteners and class-C replacement parts to commercial and defense aircraft manufacturers, subcontractors, distributors and MRO/aftermarket solution providers.
Sep 3rd, 2021
241331938 1602891526572658 2050414529440281532 N
Winsupply Acquires HVAC Distributor in Iowa
It's the fifth bolt-on the company has announced this year.
Sep 2nd, 2021
120196945 3478128615543636 7628166156540042809 N 605cdf47dd989
White Cap Expands in Northeast, Acquires Tri-Supply & Equipment
It's the second deal for White Cap since becoming an independent company in October 2020.
Sep 2nd, 2021
Dsg Mtww 1200x630
Dakota Supply Group Acquires Montana Waterworks & Irrigation
It will be DSG’s first waterworks location in the state.
Sep 1st, 2021
B2 B Industrial Packaging Wer
B2B Industrial Packaging Acquires Distributor in Illinois
Direct in Supply marks B2B's fifth bolt-on made in 2021 and 20th in 13 years.
Sep 1st, 2021
Motion Control Enterprises
MCE Makes 3rd Acquisition of 2021
Motion & Control Enterprises has expanded again by purchasing Illinois-based instrumentation supplies distributor Instrument Associates, Inc.
Sep 1st, 2021
Skf Er
SKF Acquires Lubrication Filtration Supplier
One day after announcing the acquisition of a Sweden-based analytics provider, SKF says it has added German-based EFOLEX AB.
Sep 1st, 2021
In this May 13, 2021, file photo, a man walks into Central Station next to Canadian National headquarters in Montreal. Canadian National’s $33.6 billion deal to acquire Kansas City Southern railroad is in jeopardy after federal regulators rejected a key part of the plan Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 and opened the door for a competing $31 billion offer from Canadian Pacific railroad.
Kansas City Southern Suitor's Bid in Jeopardy After Ruling
It wasn’t immediately clear whether Kansas City Southern will still want to move forward with the deal.
Sep 1st, 2021
I Stock 925101084
ID's August M&A Recap: Another Solid Month for a Revitalized Market
While trailing the activity level of July and June, it was still a healthy month given the major factors hammering industrial suppliers right now.
Sep 1st, 2021
1500x500 5fd8f98821139
Hardinge Boosts Machine Tool, Workholding Portfolio With Ohio Acquisition
Hardinge has acquired Ohio Tool Works, gaining a platform of high-precision honing machines, tooling and abraisves.
Aug 31st, 2021