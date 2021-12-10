Winsupply Acquires H2O Supply in Texas

DAYTON, OH — Winsupply Inc., one of the largest distributors in the nation, has completed the purchase of both H2O Supply locations.

“H2O is an exceptionally-run wholesale distributor serving both the Dallas and Fort Worth markets," said Greg Holbrock, Winsupply vice president of M&A due diligence and financial integration. "We are beyond excited to welcome Jay Katz and his team to the Winsupply Family of Companies. Our intention is to expand our footprint deeper into the south, while continuing to offer amazing services."

H2O Supply, Inc. is a family-owned company, serving the Dallas/Fort Worth community since 1998 with commercial and residential plumbing products.

The acquired locations will continue to do business as H2O Supply.

Winsupply was No. 5 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List.

Winsupply Inc. is a supplier of residential and commercial construction and industrial supplies and equipment headquartered in Dayton, OH. Known as "The Winsupply Family of companies,” the privately held company has collective sales of $4.6 billion among 640 wholesaling locations in 45 states. Winsupply offers entrepreneurs the unique opportunity to own a meaningful part of the local business. Companies include Win-branded locations, Noland Company, CarrSupply, Security Plumbing & Heating Supply, Wyatt Irrigation, ElectricalSales, Inc., Tacoma Electric and APCO. Winsupply’s companies conduct B2B distribution of plumbing, industrial pipe, valves and fittings, HVAC, electrical, waterworks and other supplies.