Winsupply Acquires H2O Supply in Texas

H2O Supply, Inc. is a family-owned distributor serving the Dallas/Fort Worth community with commercial and residential plumbing products.

Dec 10th, 2021
Winsupply
Winsupplyasdf

DAYTON, OH — Winsupply Inc., one of the largest distributors in the nation, has completed the purchase of both H2O Supply locations.

Logo“H2O is an exceptionally-run wholesale distributor serving both the Dallas and Fort Worth markets," said Greg Holbrock, Winsupply vice president of M&A due diligence and financial integration. "We are beyond excited to welcome Jay Katz and his team to the Winsupply Family of Companies. Our intention is to expand our footprint deeper into the south, while continuing to offer amazing services."

H2O Supply, Inc. is a family-owned company, serving the Dallas/Fort Worth community since 1998 with commercial and residential plumbing products.

The acquired locations will continue to do business as H2O Supply.

Winsupply was No. 5 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List.

Winsupply Inc. is a supplier of residential and commercial construction and industrial supplies and equipment headquartered in Dayton, OH. Known as "The Winsupply  Family of companies,” the privately held company has collective sales of $4.6 billion among 640 wholesaling locations in 45  states. Winsupply offers entrepreneurs the unique opportunity to own a meaningful part of the local business. Companies include Win-branded locations, Noland Company, CarrSupply, Security Plumbing  & Heating Supply, Wyatt Irrigation, ElectricalSales, Inc., Tacoma Electric and  APCO. Winsupply’s companies conduct B2B distribution of plumbing, industrial pipe, valves and fittings, HVAC, electrical, waterworks and other supplies.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Expanding Opportunities for Minority and Women-Owned Businesses
Sponsored
Expanding Opportunities for Minority and Women-Owned Businesses
The Export-Import Bank of the United States offers a number of tools to assist all U.S. manufacturers, and works to ensure that these opportunities are readily available to businesses owned by minorities and women. Watch video to learn more.
Nov 30th, 2021
Sbp Holdingsa
SBP Holdings Acquires Watts Steam Store
The deal further expands SBP's fluid power & automation capabilities, operating within its Dakota Fluid Power unit.
Dec 3rd, 2021
White Cap Asdfa
White Cap Acquires Construction Supplies Distributor Ram Tool
It's already the third deal for White Cap — No. 6 on ID's 2021 Big 50 List — since its late 2020 spin-off from HD Supply.
Dec 3rd, 2021
Columbus Mc Kinnon 222 5f2313ff0013c 6102dea395216
Columbus McKinnon Acquires Garvey Corp., Further Expanding Conveyors Offering
It complements CM's $485 million purchase of Dorner Mfg. Corp., completed this past April.
Dec 1st, 2021
Unnamed
Safety Signs, Pipe Markers Supplier Brimar Industries Privately Acquired
New Jersey-based Brimar primarily serves customers through its e-commerce websites, which includew SafetySign.com and PipeMarker.com.
Dec 1st, 2021
M An 60dcb6db5330f 61043d59cab9a 617c0dd44db19
ID's November M&A Recap: Another Huge Month
An ongoing myriad of supply chain issues hasn't slowed down M&A activity in the industrial supply market.
Dec 1st, 2021
File
Alco Manufacturing Corp. Acquires Fellow Machine Parts Supplier Kaddis Manufacturing
Rochester, NY-based Kaddis is a manufacturer of precision machined components for the fluid system, industrial sensor, medical device, motor and automotive end markets.
Nov 30th, 2021
Adfgsdfh
Pumps Distributor West View Cunningham Acquires G&W Industrial Sales
Pittsburgh-based West View will take over the sales efforts of various product lines of Parkesburg, WV-based G&W, including Wilden Pumps and Strahman Valves.
Nov 30th, 2021
131929561 2888029318100137 4718494235788423229 N
Global Precision Products Acquires Fellow Aerospace/Defense Machining Supplier
Rochester, NY-based GPP gains a New Hampshire-based source of difficult-to-machine, mission-critical engine components.
Nov 30th, 2021
Rr Logo Primary Full Colorsdf
Regal Rexnord Acquires Arrowhead Systems, Expanding Conveyor Offering
It's the company's first deal since Regal Beloit acquired Rexnord Corp.'s Process & Motion Control unit earlier this year.
Nov 23rd, 2021
Sdtrh
BlackHawk Industrial Acquires Distributor Tools for Industry in Ohio
It's BlackHawk's eighth acquisition since February 2020.
Nov 22nd, 2021
Dgfsd
Walter to Buy Fellow Machining Supplier GWS Tool
Terms weren't disclosed for the deal, which gains Germany-based Walter a major manufacturer of solid carbide endmills and drills.
Nov 22nd, 2021