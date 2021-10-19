FDH Aero Acquires Stealth Aerospace; 7th Bolt-On Since 2017

FDH now comprises nine companies, distributing c-class hardware and replacement parts.

Oct 19th, 2021
EL SEGUNDO, CA — FDH Aero, an aerospace and defense products distributor serving aircraft production and aftermarket supply chains, has acquired Stealth Aerospace.

Stealth Aerospace, founded in 1995, is a stocking distributor of aerospace electrical and electro-mechanical components including relays, switches, connectors, lamps, avionic components, latches, wire & cable and other electrical products to the airlines and aerospace industry worldwide. Based in Southern California, Stealth brings to FDH a leader in the U.S. commercial and cargo aerospace aftermarket, strengthening FDH’s ability to serve its global aftermarket customer base.

“Alon and the Stealth team have built a remarkable business servicing many of the world’s prominent aerospace companies. We are excited to help bolster Stealth’s growth while continuing to support their reputation for high-quality service as a part of the FDH family,” said Scott Tucker, CEO of FDH Aero.

Stealth Aerospace is FDH’s ninth acquisition, and seventh completed since Audax Private Equity (“Audax”) invested in the company in 2017.

“Stealth’s partnership with FDH will enhance our ability to provide best-in-class support to our customers,” said Alon Glickstein, President of Stealth Aerospace. “We look forward to continuing our recognized history of excellent service and AOG support to our customers under the FDH umbrella, and we are excited to have the strength of the FDH team with us as we continue to grow our business.”

Stealth operations will continue to be led by Alon Glickstein.

FDH Aero is a  distributor of c-class hardware and replacement parts to commercial and defense aircraft manufacturers, subcontractors, component distributors, and MRO/aftermarket solution providers. FDH is headquartered in El Segundo, CA and has operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit .

Audax Group is an alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $30 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $7 billion in more than 140 platforms and over 1,000 add-on companies, and is currently investing out of its $3.5 billion, sixth private equity fund.

