FDH Aero Acquires Fellow Hardware Distributor Madison Aerospace

EL SEGUNDO, CA — FDH Aero, an aerospace and defense products distributor serving aircraft production and aftermarket supply chains, has acquired Madison Aerospace. The acquisition broadens FDH’s reach with additional product offerings in the OEM segment, serving a diversified customer base.

Madison Aerospace was founded in 2000 by Brian Hutchins and is based in Haltom City, Texas. As a distributor of aerospace hardware focused on the OEM market, the Madison team brings with them over 30 years of aerospace experience and relationships.

“The addition of Madison is a terrific strategic fit as it further strengthens our position in the OEM market. We look forward to working with the talented Madison team and welcome to the FDH family,” said Scott Tucker, CEO of FDH Aero.

“We are excited to be joining Scott and the FDH team as we continue to grow our combined business,” commented Brian Hutchins, President of Madison Aerospace, Inc. “Through this partnership, we plan to accelerate our growth while continuing to provide the same outstanding level of service to our existing customers.”

Madison operations will continue to be led by Brian and Craig Hutchins.

Madison Aerospace is FDH’s eighth acquisition, and sixth completed since Audax Private Equity (“Audax”) invested in the company in 2017.

FDH Aero is a distributor of c-class hardware and replacement parts to commercial and defense aircraft manufacturers, subcontractors, component distributors, and MRO/aftermarket solution providers. FDH is headquartered in El Segundo, CA and has operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Madison Aerospace is a fully certified aerospace hardware distributor and provider for high-performance AN, MS, NAS, and Per Print Specials, as well as specialty fasteners and aircraft parts. Madison is based out of Haltom City, Texas.

Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $30 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $7 billion in more than 140 platforms and over 1,000 add-on companies, and is currently investing out of its $3.5 billion, sixth private equity fund.