Van Meter Acquires Fellow Electrical Distributor in Kansas

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA — Van Meter Inc. announced Monday that it has expanded its business operation to Wichita, KS with an asset purchase of Mid-West Electrical Supply Inc., a single-branch, electrical distributor located at 925 N Mosley Street. The sale closed on Dec. 31, 2020, and the location is now open for business as Van Meter.

“Wichita represents the largest electrical market in the State of Kansas,” said Lura McBride, President and CEO at Van Meter. “Establishing a physical presence in a sizable market less than 200 miles from our regional branch and wire innovation center in Kansas City, positions us for desired growth and an opportunity to leverage our inventory, supplier relationships, and salespeople across an expanded territory.”

Mid-West Electrical Supply Inc. was previously owned and managed by Randy Cubbage, who has worked in the electrical industry for more than 30 years with experience in warehousing, purchasing, quotations and sales. Cubbage remains active in the business as an outside sales account manager and employee-owner of Van Meter. Robert Dale, an existing Van Meter employee-owner and also a long-time member of the electrical industry, will serve as a dedicated inside sales resource, supporting Cubbage and the Wichita customer base.

A 100 percent employee-owned company, Van Meter is the 26th largest electrical distributor in the United States and currently has 14 electrical supply locations in Iowa, Nebraska and Virginia. In the construction space, Van Meter teams with contractors across the country providing electrical supplies and solutions on a variety of project types.

“Mid-West Electrical Supply brings existing customer relationships in a market contiguous to our own,” added Brian Bytnar, Chief Sales Officer. “We look forward to working with our supplier partners to build on those relationships and bring our service-based approach to electrical distribution in the greater Wichita area.”