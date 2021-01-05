Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Cleveland's Diversified Air Systems

Founded in 1979, DAS is a full-service, stocking distributor of air compressors and related products.

Jan 5th, 2021
Motion & Control Enterprises
Motion & Control Enterprises

ZELIENOPLE, PA — Motion & Control Enterprises (MCE) announced Dec. 31 that it has acquired Diversified Air Systems (DAS). 

Founded in 1979, DAS is a full service, stocking distributor of air compressors and related products including vacuum & water recovery systems, nitrogen/oxygen generators, cooling towers and chillers. The company also provides a full offering of repair, routine service and aftermarket parts. 

Das Logo HeaderBased in Cleveland, OH, Diversified employs 42 associates, servicing industrial markets in OH, WV and western PA from four locations — Cleveland, OH; Akron, OH; Toledo, OH and Washington, PA. As a division of MCE, the company will continue to operate under the Diversified Air Systems name with the same leadership team, employees and suppliers. 

“We are excited to welcome the Diversified Air Systems team to MCE,” said Charles Hale, Chairman & CEO of MCE. Hale further noted that “DAS’ products are a natural fit with MCE’s fluid power capabilities and will position the combined business to provide a broader range of highly-engineered solutions to its consolidated customer base”. 

“DAS and MCE are very well aligned with a similar customer solution focus and shared values,” said Bob Lisi, CEO of Diversified Air Systems. “We believe that MCE will honor our long history, while giving us the needed resources to accelerate our growth into the future.” 

Founded in 1951, MCE is a supplier of technical fluid power and lubrication solutions that solve customer problems across fluid connector, hydraulic, pneumatic, filtration and lubrication technologies. The company services more than 10,000 MRO and OEM customers from 5 distribution centers and 16 retail locations across PA, MI, IN, IL, and WI. For more information, please visit www.mceautomation.com. 

The company is majority-owned by Frontenac, a Chicago-based private equity firm that invests in middle market buyout transactions in consumer, industrial and services markets.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Imperial Dade
Imperial Dade to Acquire Industrial Soap Company
Based in St. Louis since 1933, Industrial Soap is a family-owned distributor of janitorial supplies.
Jan 4th, 2021
Dxpaircompressor
DXP Acquires Trio of Pumping Distributors, Secures $300M Loan
The acquired companies had $114 million in sales for the 11 months ended Nov. 30.
Dec 23rd, 2020
Kyuf
Wajax Acquires Maintenance Supplier Tundra Process Solutions
Providing maintenance and technical solutions to western Canada industrial customers, Calgary-based Tundra had 2020 total sales of about $116 million.
Jan 4th, 2021
Wolseley
CD&R to Buy Wolseley UK in $420M Carve-Out from Ferguson
The private firm acquired HD Supply's White Cap unit and Epicor in the second half of 2020.
Jan 4th, 2021
M&an
ID's December Industrial Supply M&A Recap
The final month of the year was one of the busiest for M&A activity despite the surging COVID-19 pandemic.
Jan 1st, 2021
Home Depot Hd Supply 5fb296bded786
The Home Depot Completes $8B HD Supply Acquisition
It greatly boosts The Home Depot's offerings in the MRO marketplace, which it estimates to be about $55 billion.
Dec 29th, 2020
Brady
Brady Acquires Kerr Paper & Supply, Individual Foodservice
Jansan and foodservice distributor Brady continues to rack up the bolt-on additions.
Dec 23rd, 2020
1
Ohio Transmission Corp. Boosts Central US Network, Acquires JCI Industries
Based near Kansas City, JCI provides pumps, motors, controls, field service and remanufacturing to commercial, industrial and environmental customers.
Dec 22nd, 2020
Pip
PIP to be Acquired by Another Private Investment Firm
Odyssey Investment Partners is buying PIP from Audax Private Equity for an undisclosed amount.
Dec 21st, 2020
Nw Synergy
Janitorial & Packaging Distribution Group NW Synergy Acquires Southeastern Paper
NWS now consists of recently-joined distributors North American Corporation, WAXIE Sanitary Supply, SWPlus and Southeastern Paper Group.
Dec 17th, 2020
Bunzl
Bunzl Acquires Jansan & Packaging Distributor in Canada, PPE Distributor in Brazil
The London-based distribution giant also said that it expects its full-year 2020 revenue to be up 8 percent year-over-year.
Dec 16th, 2020
Synovos Facebook Post Default 1200x630
London's Electrocomponents Buys MRO Management Provider Synovos for $145M
Synovos manages approximately $500 million of MRO procurement spend for clients in a wide range of industries.
Dec 11th, 2020