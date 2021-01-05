Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Cleveland's Diversified Air Systems

ZELIENOPLE, PA — Motion & Control Enterprises (MCE) announced Dec. 31 that it has acquired Diversified Air Systems (DAS).

Founded in 1979, DAS is a full service, stocking distributor of air compressors and related products including vacuum & water recovery systems, nitrogen/oxygen generators, cooling towers and chillers. The company also provides a full offering of repair, routine service and aftermarket parts.

Based in Cleveland, OH, Diversified employs 42 associates, servicing industrial markets in OH, WV and western PA from four locations — Cleveland, OH; Akron, OH; Toledo, OH and Washington, PA. As a division of MCE, the company will continue to operate under the Diversified Air Systems name with the same leadership team, employees and suppliers.

“We are excited to welcome the Diversified Air Systems team to MCE,” said Charles Hale, Chairman & CEO of MCE. Hale further noted that “DAS’ products are a natural fit with MCE’s fluid power capabilities and will position the combined business to provide a broader range of highly-engineered solutions to its consolidated customer base”.

“DAS and MCE are very well aligned with a similar customer solution focus and shared values,” said Bob Lisi, CEO of Diversified Air Systems. “We believe that MCE will honor our long history, while giving us the needed resources to accelerate our growth into the future.”

Founded in 1951, MCE is a supplier of technical fluid power and lubrication solutions that solve customer problems across fluid connector, hydraulic, pneumatic, filtration and lubrication technologies. The company services more than 10,000 MRO and OEM customers from 5 distribution centers and 16 retail locations across PA, MI, IN, IL, and WI. For more information, please visit www.mceautomation.com.

The company is majority-owned by Frontenac, a Chicago-based private equity firm that invests in middle market buyout transactions in consumer, industrial and services markets.