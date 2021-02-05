Motion & Control Enterprises Expands in Midwest, Acquires Swanson Flo Control

It's MCE's second bolt-on in the past month.

Feb 5th, 2021
Motion & Control Enterprises
Motion & Control Enterprises

ZELIENOPLE, PA — With its second acquisition in the last month, Motion & Control Enterprises (MCE) announced Feb. 4 that it has acquired Swanson Flo, Co., a regional distributor of process instrumentation, flow control valves, actuators and related equipment. Swanson Flo also provides critical value-added services including actuated valve assemblies, field services and shop repairs.

Founded in 1960 and based in Plymouth, MN, Swanson Flo employs 92 associates, servicing industrial and municipal markets in 13 states in the upper Midwest and beyond. Swanson has 4 warehouse locations in Plymouth, MN; Milwaukee, WI; Chicago, IL and Indianapolis, IN.

Swansonflo

As a division of MCE, Swanson Flo will continue to operate under the Swanson Flo name with the same leadership team, employees, and suppliers.

“The addition of Swanson Flo extends our offering of highly-engineered, technical solutions offering by providing leading flow control products and services”, said Charles Hale, chairman & CEO of MCE. “Swanson Flo brings longstanding customer relationships and supplier partnerships, plus a highly regarded team of flow control experts. We welcome the Swanson Flo team to MCE and are looking forward to accelerated growth and continuing to bring innovative solutions to our customers.”

“The Swanson Flo team is excited to join with MCE”, said Tom Howe, CEO, and majority owner of Swanson Flo. “Our teams share a similar philosophy of providing the customer with a wide range of technical products, services and solutions. Together, we will be even better positioned to meet the ever-increasing needs of our customers and principals. With Swanson Flo’s leadership, locations and team members remaining intact, we look forward to a seamless transition.”

Founded in 1951, MCE is a supplier of technical fluid power and lubrication solutions that solve customer problems across fluid connector, hydraulic, pneumatic, filtration, compressed air and lubrication technologies. The company services more than 15,000 MRO and OEM customers from 9 distribution centers and 16 retail locations across PA, MI, IN, IL, OH and WI.

Related
Motion & Control Enterprises
Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Cleveland's Diversified Air Systems
Jan 5th, 2021
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Core & Main
Core & Main to Acquire Triple T Pipe & Supply
It will be the 12th bolt-on since Core & Main became an independent company in 2017.
Feb 1st, 2021
I Stock 925101084
ID's January Industrial Supply M&A Recap
Activity was down slightly from December, but still solid amid a transition to a new US President.
Feb 1st, 2021
Wesco Anixter 5ef0c6b9e1b7b
WESCO 'Thrilled' with Anixter Integration Efforts
The integration process is going so well that overall goals have changed.
Feb 1st, 2021
Asdfasdf
Eaton Buying Power & Connectivity Supplier Tripp Lite for $1.7B
Chicago-based Tripp Lite's key offerings include uninterruptible power supply systems, rack power distribution units, surge protectors and enclosures.
Jan 29th, 2021
Es Rcr7 Guyaml 06
Lane Supply Acquires Palmetto Compressors in South Carolina
Lane strengthens its compressed air market footprint, enabling expansion opportunities of its core industrial supply and equipment business into the Southeast US.
Jan 21st, 2021
I Stock 458686263 5f40450cde0c6
Office Depot Counters Staples' Latest Offer With One of Its Own
The alternative proposal centers on retaining ODP Corp.'s B2B Business and instead selling its CompuCom unit.
Jan 20th, 2021
Sandvika
Sandvik Acquires Stake in AI Manufacturing Software Company Oqton
Oqton provides a secure end-to-end cloud-based manufacturing platform that links data across the complete manufacturing ecosystem.
Jan 15th, 2021
118980672 3256207457810558 6305392235600432629 N
CWC Expands Cross-Country Reach, Acquires Virginia's G/A Safety Supply
California-based Continental Western Corp. is a distributor of industrial packaging and safety supplies with 10 nationwide distribution centers.
Jan 14th, 2021
Staples Office Depot
Staples Approaches Office Depot Again With $2.1B Offer
It comes roughly five years after a previous deal was stopped by the FTC.
Jan 12th, 2021
Hillenbrand Sdfas
Hillenbrand Slims Down by Selling Abel Pumps, Red Valve Businesses
The moves net Hillenbrand a combined $166 million.
Jan 11th, 2021
Ppg
PPG to Acquire German Coatings Maker Wörwag
It follows bolt-ons of fellow paints and coatings suppliers VersaFlex, Ennis-Flint and Tikkurila since the start of December.
Jan 11th, 2021
6fd0be74 5ff4 47bb Bca2 Bc0847f6eb10ere jpg
Speedtech Grows Considerably With Acquisition of Toleeto Fasteners
The SPEEDWRAP Hook & Loop and fasteners manufacturer and VELCRO brand products distributor gains a solid West Coast foothold.
Jan 11th, 2021