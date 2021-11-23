Regal Rexnord Acquires Arrowhead Systems, Expanding Conveyor Offering

It's the company's first deal since Regal Beloit acquired Rexnord Corp.'s Process & Motion Control unit earlier this year.

Nov 23rd, 2021
Regal Rexnord
Rr Logo Primary Full Colorsdf

BELOIT, WI — Regal Rexnord, a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, and specialty electrical components and systems, announced Nov. 23 that it has completed the strategic acquisition of Arrowhead Systems, based in Oshkosh, WI.

Arrowhead LogoArrowhead is a global leader in providing industrial process automation solutions, including conveyors, palletizers and depalletizers to the food and beverage, aluminum can and consumer staples (household goods, hygiene products, among others) industries. Arrowhead’s broad and deep capabilities in palletizing and conveying include a full suite of aftermarket services and solutions, which have been augmented through robust digitization investments to support industrial internet of things (IIoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive maintenance capabilities.

RELATED: Regal Beloit to Acquire Rexnord's Process & Motion Control Unit in $3.7B Deal (published Feb. 16, 2021)

Commenting on the transaction, Regal Rexnord CEO, Louis Pinkham, said, “Strategically, Arrowhead is everything Regal Rexnord looks for in an acquisition. It increases our exposure to attractive, high-growth end applications. In addition, its highly-engineered products and solutions, including digital capabilities, are differentiated and highly valued by its customers. Arrowhead’s growth strategy is also consistent with our mindset of driving innovation with purpose — purposeful for our customers and for our planet — considering its offering directly supports rising consumer demand for more environmentally friendly packaging, particularly a migration away from single-use plastics to aluminum cans.

Regal Rexnord Corporation Logo“Regal Rexnord and Arrowhead have highly complementary offerings that are expected to deliver enormous value to our customers. We are particularly excited about the complementary nature of Arrowhead and our ModSort modular transfer and diverter stations, which are fast becoming important ‘last-mile’ components in e-commerce warehouse applications, but have much broader applicability in other end uses, including those where Arrowhead focuses,” added Pinkham.

Regal Rexnord’s ModSort modular transfer and diverter stations can be easily added into new or existing conveyor systems to provide high-precision, 360-degree steering functionality for very lightweight items, such as polybags. ModSort modules, along with Regal Rexnord’s offerings of conveyor belts, chains, guides and components — now coupled with Arrowhead’s conveying and palletizing sub-systems and its design, fabrication and assembly capabilities — position the company to offer more value-added solutions to its customers, and do so in a broader array of end applications.

Regal Rexnord is comprised of four operating segments: Motion Control Solutions, Climate Solutions, Commercial Systems and Industrial Systems. Regal Rexnord, with 2020 sales of over $4 billion and 29,000 associates, is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide.

Related
R Egal Rexnord Asdf
Regal Beloit to Acquire Rexnord's Process & Motion Control Unit in $3.7B Deal
Feb 16th, 2021
Powertrain Banner
Regal Beloit Boosts Industrial Powertrain Capabilities With Electromechanical Offering
Jun 29th, 2021
Regal Beloit 5e14ac03e6b5c
Regal Beloit Adds QR Codes to Mounted Bearing Products
Dec 15th, 2020
1
Rexnord to Acquire Partition & Locker Supplier Hadrian
Dec 11th, 2020
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
E8aaec99446b526555620b44073f
SAS Industries Acquires Specialty Rubber Corporation
The deal significantly expands New York-based SAS' footprint in the gasket manufacturing market.
Nov 18th, 2021
Unnamed (8)
FleetPride Acquires Jim’s Truck & Trailer Equipment
The new Wichita Falls FleetPride branch will include the company’s 60th Service Center, and 29th location in Texas.
Nov 17th, 2021
Bammer Industries W
Banner Industries Acquires National Kwikmetal Services
At No. 50 on ID's Big 50 List, it's Banner's third acquisition since being privately-acquired in December 2019.
Nov 16th, 2021
B2 B Industrial Packaging
B2B Industrial Packaging Acquires Distributor in Oregon
Albany, OR-based Western Packaging buys and markets industrial and agricultural packaging products from manufacturers around the world.
Nov 16th, 2021
20210421 092423
BradyIFS Acquires Seaway Supply Company in Illinois
Seaway is a broad-line distributor of janitorial, cleaning equipment and facility supplies headquartered in Chicago.
Nov 15th, 2021
S Gbannerasdf
Distributor Techniweld USA Acquires Southern Glove
Techniweld is a 40-year-old welding wholesaler with four warehouses, offering a complete line of welding, safety and industrial products.
Nov 15th, 2021
Fd7h Kn F Vg A Yyu1g
City Electric Supply to Acquire Solar Equipment Distributor Soligent
Soligent supplies thousands of solar installers with panels, inverters, racking and a balance of systems across the US and over 45 countries.
Nov 12th, 2021
241863409 376408420787561 8812961177259736207 N
Wolter Acquires Fellow Material Handling in Indiana
It marks Wolter's 12th acquisition in the past decade and grows its footprint to 16 locations throughout the Midwest.
Nov 12th, 2021
Alaska Rubber Group 60020a3904b15
Alaska Rubber Group Makes Acquisition in Portland, OR
It extends ARG's footprint into Oregon and grows its locations count to 12.
Nov 11th, 2021
Midland Industries 5f6dfd98ea73e
Master Distributor Midland Industries Acquires Century Brass
Midland adds a New York-based distributor of machined brass fittings and valves to its offering.
Nov 11th, 2021
Fleet Pride
FleetPride Acquires Garden Spot Frame & Alignment, Gaining 4 More Locations
It brings FleetPride's rapidly-growing service center locations count to 59.
Nov 9th, 2021