DNOW Acquires Flex Flow Pumping Business from GR Energy

Flex Flow is a Midland, TX-based provider of H-pump solutions for applications across the energy industry.

Mar 1st, 2021
NOW Inc.
Gr Hps For Swd 3
GR Energy Services

HOUSTON — NOW Inc. announced Monday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire from GR Energy Services, a portfolio company of Pine Brook, substantially Distribution Now Aall of the assets used in connection with its Flex Flow business, predominantly relating to the rental, sale and service of surface-mounted horizontal pumping systems and horizontal jet pumping systems. Terms of the all-cash transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval, were not disclosed.

David Cherechinsky, President and CEO of NOW Inc. commented, “We are excited about the opportunity to add the Flex Flow business to DistributionNOW. With its established position in the horizontal multi-stage centrifugal pump (H-pump) packages and water management solutions market, Flex Flow will provide numerous attractive opportunities in the midstream space for DNOW. We are looking forward to the opportunity to welcome the Flex Flow employees to our team. DNOW plans to continue to seek acquisitions that can add to its historical return profile in a positive manner and we believe the Flex Flow acquisition will be an excellent example of that.”

Flex Flow Rgb 72dpi E1554639660136 300x96Flex Flow is a provider of H-pump solutions for applications across the energy industry. Flex Flow has earned a widespread reputation of H-pump expertise throughout the lifecycle of the application, via its suite of rental, permanent installation and service and support offerings. Flex Flow is based out of Midland, TX, currently serving the Permian, Bakken / Rockies and Mid-Continent regions.

NOW Inc. is one of the largest distributors to energy and industrial markets on a worldwide basis, with a legacy of over 150 years. NOW Inc. operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brands. Through its network of approximately 195 locations and 2,450 employees worldwide, NOW Inc. offers a comprehensive line of products and solutions for the upstream, midstream and downstream energy and industrial sectors. Our locations provide products and solutions to exploration and production companies, energy transportation companies, refineries, chemical companies, utilities, manufacturers and engineering and construction companies.

