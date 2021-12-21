Envoy Solutions Acquires Fellow Sanitary Products Distributor Valley Janitor Supply

As the seventh acquisition Envoy has announced in recent months, Valley expands it into the Ohio market.

Dec 21st, 2021
Envoy Solutions
GLENVIEW, IL — Envoy Solutions announced Dec. 20 the acquisition of Valley Janitor Supply Company, based in Hamilton, OH. Valley provides high-quality cleaning solutions and a customer-first approach. In addition to providing cleaning products, they offer in-house cleaning operations to ensure buildings are clean and safe. Header LogoValley is the seventh acquisition to be announced over the past few months. This new partnership will continue to advance Envoy Solutions' vision of making buildings cleaner and more sustainable, people safer, and operations more productive every day.

"I couldn't be happier to join forces with Paul South and his team," said Mark M. Fisher, CEO of Envoy Solutions. "We're looking forward to bringing an expanded product line and new solutions to customers in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. By adding Valley, we're continuing to build our national platform throughout the Midwest region."  

Valley started in a garage when it was founded in 1964. Since then, the company has grown and expanded for nearly 60 years to serve a diverse set of customers. The family-owned business, which has spanned two generations, is known for its best-in-class products and services.

"It's the chance of a lifetime to join a national platform like this," said Paul South, President of Valley Janitor Supply Company. "This is absolutely the best decision for associates, our customers, and our company. Envoy Solutions' tremendous resources and geographic reach provide us with business opportunities we wouldn't otherwise have. I'm especially happy about what this means for our younger associates and the future of our company."

Envoy Solutions LogoEnvoy Solutions is helping businesses thrive through a multi-faceted approach to make buildings cleaner and people safer every day. Our wide array of essential products, including sanitary supply, packaging solutions and foodservice disposables are improving the quality of life at schools, hospitals, offices and other institutions. Based in Glenview, Ill., Envoy Solutions is the parent company of North American Corporation, WAXIE Sanitary Supply, Southeastern Paper Group, Daycon, North Woods, PJP, Johnston, Next-Gen, Swish White River, and NVISION. For more information, please visit www.envoysolutions.com

Based in Hamilton, OH, Valley is a market-leading distributor of janitorial supplies, foodservice disposables, cleaning equipment, safety products, and more. Envoy is known for providing best-in-class consulting, training and problem-solving solutions.

