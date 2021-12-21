Safety Products Holdings Acquires Cutting Tool Supplier Slice Inc.

Slice offers a new breed of ceramic blade safety cutting tools, joining SPH's portfolio of brands including Pacific Handy Cutter and Klever Innovations.

Dec 21st, 2021
Bertram Capital
Sph Slice Original

FOSTER CITY CA — Safety Products Holdings (SPH), a portfolio company of Bertram Capital and industry pioneer in commercial safety cutting tools and accessories announced Nov. 2 the acquisition of Slice, Inc.

Driven by a proprietary manufacturing process, award-winning design and unmatched safety performance, founder TJ Scimone has modernized the category and positioned Slice as a globally-recognized brand, offering a new breed of ceramic blade safety cutting tools. Slice is a natural complement to SPH’s rapidly growing brand portfolio which includes industry icons Pacific Handy Cutter and Klever Innovations.

The Slice acquisition brings increased design engineering capabilities and patented technologies, creating a strengthened foundation for new products and market expansion. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"The entire SPH team is ecstatic for our partnership with TJ and the Slice team," says Mark Marinovich, CEO of SPH. “The extension into ceramic blade safety cutters elevates our product offering, providing the opportunity to meet the growing market demand for a wider range of safety cutting tools in both the commercial and consumer markets.”

The transaction showcases SPH and Bertram's buy-and-build strategy. SPH and Bertram will continue to actively target add-on acquisitions of safety cutter and safety equipment providers.

“Slice is a design-centric brand that we believe is well-positioned to continue capitalizing on the increasing importance of safety cutting tools in both the workplace and at home," states Kevin Yamashita, Partner at Bertram Capital. TJ Scimone adds "We’re thrilled to be working with Bertram Labs to introduce our unique tools to the consumer market”.

Bertram would like to recognize Bruce Pompan and the investment banking team at American Discovery Advisors for their efforts in closing this transaction and making this partnership possible. Additionally, Bertram would like to thank Ben Farris, Managing Director at Lincoln International, for his involvement in the successful transaction.

For over 70 years, SPH has been a manufacturer of safety cutting solutions, providing commercial industries with products that increase workplace safety, prevent costly injuries and reduce damaged merchandise. The company has a proven track record of introducing innovative safety cutting solutions to their customers, fueled by their expertise in engineering and manufacturing. With significant market penetration, SPH continues to grow their global market customer bases within industrial manufacturing, distribution, warehousing, retail, grocery and consumer markets.

Slice continues to revolutionize the safety cutter market with a new breed of ceramic safety blades.  Its vast product line leverages a proprietary manufacturing process that creates a first-of-its-kind, high performing, and finger-friendly® blade edge that serves as a compelling safety solution to users. Slice has quickly gained brand recognition in commercial and consumer markets both in the U.S and internationally.

Nov 16th, 2021
