Motion & Control Enterprises Acquires Robotics & Motion Control Distributor RSA

ZELIENOPLE, PA — Motion & Control Enterprises (MCE) announced Dec. 21 that it has acquired RSA, Inc. and Global Controls, Inc. (collectively known as RSA).

Based in St. Charles, IL, RSA was founded in 1966 and is a distributor of robotics, motion control, vision systems, PLC/HMI, and safety products. Global Controls is a systems integrator that supports automation and motion control projects. The company has 17 associates and services industrial end-user and OEM customers across IL, IN and WI.

“We are excited to welcome the RSA associates to MCE,” said Charles Hale, Chairman & CEO of MCE. Hale further noted that “RSA’s focus on automation and motion control products and solutions align very closely with our strategic focus on bringing highly-technical motion control solutions to our customers. We have collaborated with RSA on numerous projects over the years and are excited about working even more closely with Allan, Bill and the RSA team.”

Allan Scales, RSA shareholder and CEO commented, “this combination will allow us to accelerate our growth plans by utilizing the resources and support provided by MCE.” He added, “this is a great outcome for our associates, customers, and supplier partners.”

Founded in 1951, MCE is a leading supplier of technical fluid power, automation, flow control, compressed air and lubrication products, services and solutions. The company services more than 12,000 MRO and OEM customers from thirteen distribution centers and sixteen retail locations across the Great Lakes, upper Midwest and beyond.

The company is majority-owned by Frontenac, a Chicago-based private equity firm that invests in middle-market buyout transactions in consumer, industrial and services markets.