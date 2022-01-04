Walter Surface Technologies Acquires Safety & PPE Supplier Allegro Industries

It expands Walter's safety and PPE product offering to industrial users, complementing its high-end metalworking products.

Jan 4th, 2022
Walter Surface Technologies


MONTREAL, Québec — Walter Surface Technologies announced Jan. 4 that it has acquired Allegro Industries, a Piedmont, South Carolina manufacturer of high-quality safety equipment, respirators, air sources and ventilation equipment. 

Through this acquisition, Walter is expanding its safety and PPE product offering to industrial users complementing its high-end metalworking products. 

We are very excited to welcome Allegro to the Walter family. Walter is always looking to provide solutions that answer the needs and challenges facing industrial end-users.  Now, with this acquisition, Allegro brings the product and manufacturing expertise that will allow us to continue our mission to help our customers work better all while keeping them safe, said Marc-André Aubé, CEO of Walter. This transaction is an unequalled opportunity to build up our activities in the North American market as we continue to evaluate other growth strategies, namely through accretive acquisitions,he added.  

Tom Johnston, President and Founder of Allegro Industries welcomes the new relationship: We are proud to see Allegro adding its solutions to Walter’s renowned offering. The fit is right, and we look forward to Allegro’s potential within the Walter group  of companies.” He adds, “We are very excited to be a part of the Walter team.” 

Following this transaction, Allegro will continue to operate under its own brand. The transaction is effective immediately, and activities for both customers and suppliers remain unchanged. 

Walter Surface Technologies provides innovative solutions for the global metalworking industry. From high-performance abrasives, power tools and tooling to industrial,  cleaners, degreasers and lubricants, as well as personal protection equipment, Walter focuses on helping its customers work better. Founded in 1952, the Company is established in 7 countries throughout North America, South America and Europe.  The international headquarters is in Montreal and U.S. headquarters is located in Windsor, CT.

With over three decades of experience in the safety industry, Allegro Industries designs and manufactures high-quality safety and PPE equipment for maximum convenience and ease of use in the field. All Allegro products are backed by outstanding customer service, technical support, and fast delivery. Selling exclusively through authorized distributors in the U.S., Canada and abroad, Allegro offers a complete line of respirators,  air sources, ventilation equipment, ergonomics, respiratory accessories, eyewear maintenance, and confined space equipment.

