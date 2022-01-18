Walter Surface Tech Expands Field Experts, Appoints New Walter USA President

WINDSOR, CT — On Jan. 17, Walter Surface Technologies, a global supplier offering productivity and safety solutions for the metalworking industry, announced the expansion of its solution expert team coverage across the United States in order to pursue the mission of helping its customers work better.

With the addition of new brands such as ArcOne (welding PPE), Drillco (cutting tools), Triumph (cutting tools) and Allegro Industries (safety equipment) to the family, WALTER Surface Technologies is more than doubling its field team of solution and process experts across North America to provide unparalleled support to end-users & distributor partners.

In addition to the highly-trained team of WALTER Territory Managers, end-users and distributors will now benefit from the support of multiple agencies across North America. These agent team members have completed extensive training on WALTER productivity-enhancing solutions and will further enhance the coverage across North America. All with the same common goal of helping end-users optimize their operations & work better.

To lead this team, Mark Willcox of Drillco Cutting Tools has been appointed as President, WALTER USA. Mark will also be leading the relationships with USA buying groups, working in conjunction with Jeff Tisdell, Vice-President USA, and the newly-expanded Regional Sales Director team.

Mark Willcox has over 40 years of experience with both manufacturing and sales sides of the business with an excellent track record of implementation and execution. Before becoming President, WALTER USA, Mark was North American President of Drillco Cutting Tools. Prior to that, Mark has also been with Sandvik subsidiary Precision Twist Drill (Precision Dormer) in various roles. His last role there was as the North American President.

Jeff Tisdell has held several positions within WALTER since he joined the company in 2008. Jeff has been successful in leading and developing sales and marketing programs resulting in ongoing growth and profitability. He was appointed Vice President of US Sales for WALTER Surface Technologies USA in 2019.

“We are very excited that Mark Willcox will now assume the role of President, WALTER USA. Mark’s previous role of President Drillco Cutting Tools will allow for a smooth integration of the Drillco & Triumph brands into the WALTER portfolio and support supplier consolidation opportunities for industrial and welding distribution.” Said Marc-André Aubé, CEO of WALTER Surface Technologies.

WALTER has always had a strong focus on answering the needs and challenges facing both distributor partners and end-users in the metalworking industry. WALTER is confident that this expanded network of support will have a positive impact on the partnership and on the relationship that have been built over time.

WALTER Surface Technologies provides innovative solutions for the global metalworking industry. From high-performance abrasives, power tools and tooling to industrial, cleaners, degreasers and lubricants, as well as personal protection equipment, WALTER focuses on helping its customers work better. Founded in 1952, the Company is established in 7 countries throughout North America, South America and Europe. International headquarters is in Montreal and U.S. headquarters is located in Windsor, Connecticut. For more information, visit www.walter.com.