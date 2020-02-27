Walter Surface Acquires Safety Supplier ArcOne

ArcOne is a manufacturer of industrial safety products and PPE based in Taunton, MA.

Feb 27th, 2020
Metalworking products and solutions supplier Walter Surface Technologies announced Thursday that it has acquired ArcOne, a manufacturer of industrial safety products based in Taunton, MA.

Walter SurfaceMontreal, Québec-based Walter said the acquisition adds a unique personal protective equipment product line to its offering, complementing both its high-end metalworking products and its workplace safety seminar program.

ArcOne supplies industrial safety products and PPE, including auto-darkening welding helmets, safety glasses, hard hats and respiratory protection products.

“We are very excited to welcome ArcOne to the Walter family. ArcOne brings a solid network and expertise that will allow us to continue our mission to help our customers work better," said Marc-André Aubé, Walter CEO. "Walter has always had a strong focus on the health and safety of our customers. Now, with ArcOne, we can concretely better serve them with high quality personal protection equipment, helping them work effectively as well as safely. This transaction is an unequaled opportunity to build up our activities in the North American market as we continue to evaluate other growth strategies, namely through accretive acquisitions."

Arc OneTerms were not disclosed for the transaction, which is effective immediately and does not affect activities for customers or suppliers. ArcOne will continue to operate under its own brand. 

"We saw in this opportunity the perfect alignment of both products and values," commented Edward Martin, president of ArcOne. "We are proud to see ArcOne adding its unique safety products line to Walter’s renowned and robust offering. The fit is right, the timing is right. We are poised for more growth and excitement."

Founded in 1952, Walter Surface Technologies supplies high-performance abrasives, power tools, tooling, industrial parts washing systems, cleaners, degreasers and lubricants. Founded in 1952, Walter also has US headquarters in Windsor, CT.


