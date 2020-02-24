WATERLOO, Ontario — Descartes Systems Group, a provider of a logistics and commerce technology platform provider, announced Monday it has acquired Peoplevox, a provider of cloud-based e-commerce warehouse management solutions (eWMS).

Headquartered in the UK, Peoplevox serves direct-to-consumer e-commerce customers around the world. Peoplevox’s web-based eWMS and e-commerce fulfillment solutions help customers seamlessly connect to webshop front ends, translate order information into a mobile-driven pick and pack process within the warehouse and then feed parcel delivery systems for shipment execution. The company’s customers include direct-to-consumer brands, e-commerce retailers and traditional retailers with physical stores looking to enhance their online presence to meet the need for omni-channel deliveries to consumers.

“Successful e-commerce supply chains require flexible fulfillment systems that can scale up and down during peak periods, while maintaining connections with a complex ecosystem of sales and delivery channels,” said Jonathan Bellwood, founder of Peoplevox and now VP Industry Solutions at Descartes. “Our web-based eWMS was built with this ecosystem in mind. It helps customers turn fulfillment into a competitive advantage. By combining with Descartes, we see an opportunity to extend our market reach and integrate with complementary technologies to manage the full lifecycle of domestic and cross-border e-commerce shipments.”

“Like our investments in Oz, pixi and ShipRush, Peoplevox adds density and domain expertise to what is an increasingly important area of our business – e-commerce,” said Edward Ryan, Descartes’ CEO. “We’re thrilled that Peoplevox is joining Descartes to help us better serve businesses looking to enhance their direct-to-consumer fulfillment performance. We welcome Peoplevox employees, customers and partners to the Descartes community.”

Peoplevox is headquartered in London, England. Descartes acquired Peoplevox for approximately $24.5 million, net of cash acquired, satisfied from cash on hand and Descartes’ existing line of credit.