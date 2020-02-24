Descartes Systems Group Acquires eWMS Provider Peoplevox

Based in the UK, Peoplevox provides cloud-based e-commerce warehouse management solutions.

Feb 24th, 2020
1133919170882823742 1133919170882823742a

LogoWATERLOO, Ontario — Descartes Systems Group, a provider of a logistics and commerce technology platform provider, announced Monday it has acquired Peoplevox, a provider of cloud-based e-commerce warehouse management solutions (eWMS).

Headquartered in the UK, Peoplevox serves direct-to-consumer e-commerce customers around the world. Peoplevox’s web-based eWMS and e-commerce fulfillment solutions help customers seamlessly connect to webshop front ends, translate order information into a mobile-driven pick and pack process within the warehouse and then feed parcel delivery systems for shipment execution. The company’s customers include direct-to-consumer brands, e-commerce retailers and traditional retailers with physical stores looking to enhance their online presence to meet the need for omni-channel deliveries to consumers. 

1133919170882823742 1133919170882823742“Successful e-commerce supply chains require flexible fulfillment systems that can scale up and down during peak periods, while maintaining connections with a complex ecosystem of sales and delivery channels,” said Jonathan Bellwood, founder of Peoplevox and now VP Industry Solutions at Descartes. “Our web-based eWMS was built with this ecosystem in mind. It helps customers turn fulfillment into a competitive advantage. By combining with Descartes, we see an opportunity to extend our market reach and integrate with complementary technologies to manage the full lifecycle of domestic and cross-border e-commerce shipments.”

“Like our investments in Oz, pixi and ShipRush, Peoplevox adds density and domain expertise to what is an increasingly important area of our business – e-commerce,” said Edward Ryan, Descartes’ CEO. “We’re thrilled that Peoplevox is joining Descartes to help us better serve businesses looking to enhance their direct-to-consumer fulfillment performance. We welcome Peoplevox employees, customers and partners to the Descartes community.”

Peoplevox is headquartered in London, England. Descartes acquired Peoplevox for approximately $24.5 million, net of cash acquired, satisfied from cash on hand and Descartes’ existing line of credit.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Klinger Gpi
Klinger Acquires Sealing Supplier GPI
GPI supplies and recommends industrial gaskets, mechanical seals, pumps/pump accessories and other industrial products from four locations in west Texas.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Ohio Transmission Laron
Ohio Transmission Corp. Acquires Laron
Arizona-based Laron providesmechanical and electrical motor repair service to the Southwest US.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Danfoss Eaton Rotation 5e277b304b6fd
Danfoss to Acquire Eaton Hydraulics
Eaton Hydraulics had total 2019 sales of $2.2 billion and employs about 11,000 people.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Slid0 Fulla
Midland Industries Acquires Stainless Adapters
Located in Houston, Stainless supplies premium, stainless steel hydraulic adapters and pipe fittings to a diverse set of end markets.
Jan 14th, 2020
Crosby Feubo Featured
Material Handling Supplier Crosby Acquires Feubo
Crosby, a supplier of lifting, rigging and material handling hardware, has acquired Hattingen, Germany-based offshore mooring component supplier Feubo.
Jan 14th, 2020
Combined
Power Grid Components Makes Acquisition
Royal manufactures substation and transmission group-operated disconnect switches, substation and distribution hookstick disconnects and substation power connectors.
Jan 14th, 2020
Wajaxa
Wajax Acquires Northpoint Technical Services
NorthPoint was formed in 2018 as a national electro-mechanical services provider and serves a broad range of resource and industrial customers.
Jan 13th, 2020
Anixter jpga
WESCO, Anixter Announce $4.5B Merger
The bidding battle over electrical, security and data communication products distributor Anixter appears to finally have a conclusion
Jan 13th, 2020
Woodward Logo Png Transparenta
Aero Suppliers Woodward, Hexcel to Merge
The new company, called Woodward Hexcel, will generate more than $5 billion in annual sales with a market capitalization nearing $14 billion.
Jan 13th, 2020
Brushes Wide
Malish Corp. Acquires Abtex Corp.
Based in Dresden, NY, Abtex is a producer of customized, integrated machine and brush deburring solutions for the manufacturing industry.
Jan 10th, 2020
Tributea
Volaris Group Acquires Tribute
Based in Hudson, OH, Tribute Software provides integrated ERP software solutions to help industrial distributors.
Jan 10th, 2020
I Stock 1092071308
Anixter Says WESCO's Offer is Better
It's the latest development in a bidding battle for Anixter between electrical/industrial distributor WESCO International and private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.
Jan 9th, 2020
Fullerton 1200x624
Fullerton Tool Acquires Carbro Corp.
Based in Lawndale, CA, Carbro is a fellow supplier of solid carbide rotary tools.
Jan 8th, 2020
Imperial Dade Horizontal Rgb
Imperial Dade Adds American Paper & Plastics
The news comes two days after the foodservice and janitorial products distributor announced the addition of Wagner Supply Company.
Jan 8th, 2020