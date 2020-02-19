Doering Co. Acquires Fellow Supplier Metro Hydraulics

The in-state addition of Eden Prairie, MN-based Metro is the first acquisition for Doering, which is a subsidiary of Wilson Tool International.

Mike Hockett
Feb 19th, 2020
Doering

Clear Lake, MN-based Doering Company announced Tuesday that it has acquired the assets of Metro Hydraulics, a designer and manufacturer of hydraulic valves for agriculture, construction, turf and light industrial markets.

“The acquisition of Metro provides synergy with Doering’s products and customers,” says Marty Dombroske, vice president at Doering Company. “We are very excited about the unique capabilities and advantages that Metro will add to our organization. The company will also benefit from Doering’s experienced team, advanced engineering and manufacturing processes.”

Based in Eden Prairie, MN, Metro provides one-, two- and three-spool directional control valves as well as two-position selector, lock, check, restrictor and relief valves in various sizes. The company has an experienced team and a precision-centric manufacturing facility.

“Doering has a similar company culture,” says Joray Dunlavy, vice president of Metro Hydraulics. “Our operation will continue with its full staff, which will be working with Doering’s management for a smooth transition.”

Metro’s valve bodies are made from cast iron, cast aluminum or machined from stock aluminum. All are machined, assembled and tested in the United States. Customers appreciate the high standard of quality and service both companies deliver.

Taking the lead from its parent company, Wilson Tool International, Doering looks to leverage its first acquisition, Metro Hydraulics, as a catapult for its strategic growth initiatives. Founded in 1969, Doering Company is a provider of precision-designed, quality-constructed valves and pumps.

