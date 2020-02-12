GWS Tool Group Acquires North American Tool Corp.

It's already the second acquisition for Tavares, FL-based GWS, which acquired Intrepid Tool Industries in January.

Mike Hockett
Feb 12th, 2020
A major acquisition in the US cutting tool market was announced earlier this month, with GWS Tool Group making its second bolt-on addition already in 2020.

Tavares, FL-based GWS announced Feb. 4 that it has acquired North American Tool Corporation (NATC), a fellow supplier of special taps, dies and gages. South Beloit, IL-based NATC's product portfolio range includes solid carbide thread mills and high-speed steel taps and thread gages, supplying specialized threading tools purpose-built for industries that include automotive, aerospace, medical and engineering.

Gws Tool Group Announces AcquistitionGWS — which announced the acquisition of Phoenix, AZ-based cutting tool supplier Intrepid Tool Industries on Jan. 7 — said the NATC addition further strengthens its reputation "as the premier multi-disciplinary manufacturer of high-performance custom cutting tools in the marketplace today."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"NATC is an exciting add for us,” said Rick McIntyre, GWS chief executive officer. "Their customer service model is one of the best in the business and their focus in taps and threadmills fits in like a perfect puzzle piece to our dynamic and holistic offering. We are very excited to be continually expanding our value proposition for our customers with highly additive acquisitions like this."

GWS describes itself as a vertically-integrated manufacturer of highly-engineered custom, standard and modified standard cutting tools, primarily servicing the aerospace and defense, power generation, automotive and medical sectors. The additions of NATC and Intrepid Tool follow GWS' 2018 acquisitions of Benchmark Carbide (Springfield, MA) and Alliance CNC (Grand Rapids, MI), and 2017 acquisition of Carbide Grinding Company (Chesterfield, IN).

GWS said the team at NATC will continue to operate from its South Beloit facility as a manufacturing arm of GWS Tool Group, and that GWS expresses intent toward continued investment in the facility, machinery and equipment and human resources. Customers of NATC are said to expect continuity of the NATC offering and customer service disposition under cover of the GWS ownership.

North American Tool is very excited to be joining GWS Tool Group, a company that embodies the attributes that have long made us successful,” said Curt Lansbery, NATC President & CEO. “A customer-centric approach to business rooted in a commitment to quality and quick delivery marry perfectly with our model here at North American Tool. We have no doubt that this move to join GWS will be positive for our associates and will ensure the continued growth of the legacy that we have worked to develop.”

On Jan. 6, NATC announced the appointment of Steve Mayse as its director of manufacturing.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Danfoss to Acquire Eaton Hydraulics
Eaton Hydraulics had total 2019 sales of $2.2 billion and employs about 11,000 people.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Midland Industries Acquires Stainless Adapters
Located in Houston, Stainless supplies premium, stainless steel hydraulic adapters and pipe fittings to a diverse set of end markets.
Jan 14th, 2020
Material Handling Supplier Crosby Acquires Feubo
Crosby, a supplier of lifting, rigging and material handling hardware, has acquired Hattingen, Germany-based offshore mooring component supplier Feubo.
Jan 14th, 2020
Power Grid Components Makes Acquisition
Royal manufactures substation and transmission group-operated disconnect switches, substation and distribution hookstick disconnects and substation power connectors.
Jan 14th, 2020
Wajax Acquires Northpoint Technical Services
NorthPoint was formed in 2018 as a national electro-mechanical services provider and serves a broad range of resource and industrial customers.
Jan 13th, 2020
WESCO, Anixter Announce $4.5B Merger
The bidding battle over electrical, security and data communication products distributor Anixter appears to finally have a conclusion
Jan 13th, 2020
Aero Suppliers Woodward, Hexcel to Merge
The new company, called Woodward Hexcel, will generate more than $5 billion in annual sales with a market capitalization nearing $14 billion.
Jan 13th, 2020
Malish Corp. Acquires Abtex Corp.
Based in Dresden, NY, Abtex is a producer of customized, integrated machine and brush deburring solutions for the manufacturing industry.
Jan 10th, 2020
Volaris Group Acquires Tribute
Based in Hudson, OH, Tribute Software provides integrated ERP software solutions to help industrial distributors.
Jan 10th, 2020
Anixter Says WESCO's Offer is Better
It's the latest development in a bidding battle for Anixter between electrical/industrial distributor WESCO International and private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.
Jan 9th, 2020
Fullerton Tool Acquires Carbro Corp.
Based in Lawndale, CA, Carbro is a fellow supplier of solid carbide rotary tools.
Jan 8th, 2020
Imperial Dade Adds American Paper & Plastics
The news comes two days after the foodservice and janitorial products distributor announced the addition of Wagner Supply Company.
Jan 8th, 2020
Sandvik Acquires Thermaltek
With $13 million in 2019 sales, Concord, NC-based Thermaltek adds to the Kanthal business under Sandvik's Materials Technology segment.
Jan 8th, 2020
Winsupply Acquires Rosen Supply
Rosen Supply has six locations serving the Greater Puget Sound region, including five distributor branches.
Jan 8th, 2020