North American Tool Corp. Appoints Director of Manufacturing

SOUTH BELOIT, IL — North American Tool Corporation has announced the appointment of Steve Mayse as director of manufacturing.

MayseMayse will be responsible for developing and implementing operational strategies to strengthen and grow the manufacturing performance at North American Tool Corporation, a provider of special taps, thread mills, dies and gages to industrial markets, and Allen Benjamin Inc., a manufacturer of carbide and premium HSSE taps.

Steve brings a wealth of relevant manufacturing experience to his new position, with more than 35 years of senior management expertise, implementing strategic development and growth execution plans at various edge manufacturers.

“Steve is the right leader for North American Tool,” said Curt Lansbery, President and CEO. “Steve’s extensive manufacturing background and business development skills will help North American Tool strengthen lean manufacturing strategies and principles, develop strategic alliances to further enhance state-of-the-art production processes, and expand our existing customer value streams.”

Mayse received a BS Degree in Mechanical Engineering from California Polytechnic University. He also holds a Master of Business Administration Degree from the University of Redlands (CA).