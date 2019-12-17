Curbell Plastics Makes 4 Business Manager Promotions

ORCHARD PARK, NY — Curbell Plastics, Inc., a supplier of plastic sheet, rod, tube, tapes, and fabricated parts, announced Tuesday the promotion of four seasoned sales employees to business manager roles. John Gregory, Stephen Foster, Steven Pruitt, and Jennifer Wright will now lead Curbell’s Houston, Tampa, Atlanta, and Pittsburgh branches, respectively. Their responsibilities include managing inside and outside sales personnel, sales budgeting and execution, along with day-to-day administration of their location.

John Gregory, formerly outside sales representative, was promoted to business manager for Curbell’s new Houston, TX facility. The branch came under Curbell’s ownership in a recent acquisition of Nationwide Plastics, in August of 2019. Currently operating as Nationwide Plastics, Inc. a division of Curbell Plastics, this branch expects to complete a full transition to Curbell Plastics under Gregory’s leadership in early 2020.

Gregory started at Curbell Plastics as a sales associate where he learned the mechanics of the internal business environment, operations, and sales support. Shortly after, he was promoted to outside sales. Now as business manager, he leads the Houston sales and service teams that supply plastic materials to customers throughout the large oil & gas-focused metropolitan area.

Stephen Foster, previously inside sales manager, was promoted to business manager for Curbell’s Florida facility located in the Tampa, St. Petersburgh area. With over 12 years of experience at Curbell Plastics, Foster has progressed beginning in inside sales, then moving to Senior Inside Sales, Inside Sales Manager, and now Business Manager leading the Florida team.

Foster leads by example, with his hands-on approach and adaptability driving consistent results for the Tampa location. He brings expertise in a wide range of industries such as theme parks, orthotics and prosthetics, emergency vehicles, windows and doors, sign shops and machinery manufacturers which complement the Florida customer base he and his team support.

Steven Pruitt, formerly inside sales manager, was elevated to business manager for Curbell in Atlanta, GA, overseeing the sales teams and day-to-day customer service for businesses across Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi.

Pruitt has been with the company for 17 years building partnerships with customers by providing full service sales support for local and regional companies including: plastic material selection, custom requirements, customer pricing, contract negotiation, supplier collaboration, and on-time delivery. The Atlanta facility machines a large amount of plastic — from cut sheets to a wide range of router, lathe and milled fabricated parts providing customers with time-saving solutions.

Jennifer Wright, formerly inside sales manager, was promoted to business manager in Pittsburgh, PA. Wright leads the sales and service teams that provide performance plastics to industrial customers in the Steel City and across Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and Kentucky.

Wright has been with Curbell Plastics for 26 years, creating trusted relationships with colleagues, manufacturers and customers to deliver quality materials and excellent customer service.

"These four individuals were promoted due to their hard work, expertise in plastics, customer relationship building and dedication," said Gerry Helbig, president of Curbell Plastics. "They are well respected within our organization and are looked upon by our customers as problem solvers who help them grow their business. We feel very fortunate to have them in these new roles."

Curbell supplies performance plastics — durable and lightweight materials that minimize energy consumption and add value to countless commercial and industrial applications — to thousands of businesses, entrepreneurs, Fortune 500 companies, and government agencies. The company also offers plastic film, adhesives, sealants, tapes, prototyping and tooling materials, and fabricated plastic parts. Its innovative services include a nationwide team of material experts to help customers solve engineering and application challenges.

Curbell Plastics, a privately held subsidiary of Curbell, Inc., has 22 locations nationwide and is based in Orchard Park, NYk. It has ISO 9001 certification for nine of its locations and its corporate headquarters, and it maintains ITAR and EAR compliance company-wide.