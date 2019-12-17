Curbell Plastics Makes 4 Business Manager Promotions

As business managers, the four will now lead Curbell’s Houston, Tampa, Atlanta and Pittsburgh branches.

Curbell Plastics
Dec 17th, 2019
Curbella

ORCHARD PARK, NY — Curbell Plastics, Inc., a supplier of plastic sheet, rod, tube, tapes, and fabricated parts, announced Tuesday the promotion of four seasoned sales employees to business manager roles. John Gregory, Stephen Foster, Steven Pruitt, and Jennifer Wright will now lead Curbell’s Houston, Tampa, Atlanta, and Pittsburgh branches, respectively. Their responsibilities include managing inside and outside sales personnel, sales budgeting and execution, along with day-to-day administration of their location.

John Gregory, formerly outside sales representative, was promoted to business manager for Curbell’s new Houston, TX facility. The branch came under Curbell’s ownership in a recent acquisition of Nationwide Plastics, in August of 2019. Currently operating as Nationwide Plastics, Inc. a division of Curbell Plastics, this branch expects to complete a full transition to Curbell Plastics under Gregory’s leadership in early 2020.

Gregory started at Curbell Plastics as a sales associate where he learned the mechanics of the internal business environment, operations, and sales support. Shortly after, he was promoted to outside sales. Now as business manager, he leads the Houston sales and service teams that supply plastic materials to customers throughout the large oil & gas-focused metropolitan area.

Stephen Foster, previously inside sales manager, was promoted to business manager for Curbell’s Florida facility located in the Tampa, St. Petersburgh area. With over 12 years of experience at Curbell Plastics, Foster has progressed beginning in inside sales, then moving to Senior Inside Sales, Inside Sales Manager, and now Business Manager leading the Florida team.

Foster leads by example, with his hands-on approach and adaptability driving consistent results for the Tampa location. He brings expertise in a wide range of industries such as theme parks, orthotics and prosthetics, emergency vehicles, windows and doors, sign shops and machinery manufacturers which complement the Florida customer base he and his team support.  

Steven Pruitt, formerly inside sales manager, was elevated to business manager for Curbell in Atlanta, GA, overseeing the sales teams and day-to-day customer service for businesses across Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi.

Pruitt has been with the company for 17 years building partnerships with customers by providing full service sales support for local and regional companies including: plastic material selection, custom requirements, customer pricing, contract negotiation, supplier collaboration, and on-time delivery. The Atlanta facility machines a large amount of plastic — from cut sheets to a wide range of router, lathe and milled fabricated parts providing customers with time-saving solutions.

Jennifer Wright, formerly inside sales manager, was promoted to business manager in Pittsburgh, PA. Wright leads the sales and service teams that provide performance plastics to industrial customers in the Steel City and across Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and Kentucky.

Wright has been with Curbell Plastics for 26 years, creating trusted relationships with colleagues, manufacturers and customers to deliver quality materials and excellent customer service.

"These four individuals were promoted due to their hard work, expertise in plastics, customer relationship building and dedication," said Gerry Helbig, president of Curbell Plastics. "They are well respected within our organization and are looked upon by our customers as problem solvers who help them grow their business. We feel very fortunate to have them in these new roles."

CurbellCurbell supplies performance plastics — durable and lightweight materials that minimize energy consumption and add value to countless commercial and industrial applications — to thousands of businesses, entrepreneurs, Fortune 500 companies, and government agencies. The company also offers plastic film, adhesives, sealants, tapes, prototyping and tooling materials, and fabricated plastic parts. Its innovative services include a nationwide team of material experts to help customers solve engineering and application challenges.

Curbell Plastics, a privately held subsidiary of Curbell, Inc., has 22 locations nationwide and is based in Orchard Park, NYk. It has ISO 9001 certification for nine of its locations and its corporate headquarters, and it maintains ITAR and EAR compliance company-wide.

More in Staffing Changes
Columbus Mc Kinnonasdf
Columbus McKinnon CEO to Resign
CM chairman Richard Fleming will become interim CEO upon Mark Morelli's departure.
Dec 11th, 2019
Np 0
Ingersoll-Rand Announces CFO Transition Plan
Susan Carter, the company's CFO since 2013, will retire in early 2020, to be succeeded by Christopher Kuehn.
Dec 11th, 2019
Ppg Store
PPG Appoints New Industrial Segment Head
Robert King is now responsible for leading the company’s industrial segment global manufacturing, supply chain, engineering, asset management and continuous improvement.
Dec 10th, 2019
Shively Bros D
Shively Bros. Selects New Executive Management Team
Marty Kenney will retire as president on Dec. 13, and the company has made a chain of internal promotions to move forward with.
Dec 6th, 2019
Essendant
Essendant Announces New Leader for Vertical Markets Group
Guy Unterberg, who joined the company in 2017, brings more than 25 years of experience in business development, sales operations and market forecasting to the role.
Dec 5th, 2019
Summit
Summit Electric Supply Names New CEO
Former Rexel USA regional president Patrick Davis will join the company as its new leader.
Nov 22nd, 2019
Genuine Parts Company Logo
Genuine Parts Appoints former HD Supply Facilities Maintenance Head as Chief Transformation Officer
William Stengel, who spent 11 years in various executive roles at HD Supply, including more than a year as CEO of its Facilities Maintenance segment, has joined the leadership team at GPC.
Nov 19th, 2019
Kaman Distribution
Kaman Distribution Appoints Former ERIKS Leader Mondics as CEO
As the new leader of Kaman Distribution Group, Ben Mondics most recently served as president and CEO of ERIKS North America and has 35 yrs of experience in the field of industrial distribution.
Nov 18th, 2019
Fowler High Precision Logo Registere Da
Fowler High Precision Announces New President
The 73-year-old supplier of inspection, leveling, control and calibration equipment has appointed a Patrick Madigan as its president, adding 20 years of executive experience to its leadership team.
Nov 7th, 2019
Ahb Website Masthead Logoa
Metalworking distributor AHB Tooling & Machinery Announces New Director of Business Development
Bringing 40 years of metalworking industry experience with him to AHB, Greg Galli will also oversee growth efforts surrounding AHB’s integrated supply program.
Nov 6th, 2019
Dno Wa
DistributionNOW Announces Immediate CEO Transition
Effective Nov. 1, Robert Workman is no longer NOW Inc. (DistributionNOW's CEO), and company veteran Dick Alario has taken over that role in the interim.
Nov 4th, 2019
Pip
PIP Details Salesforce Expansion, Promotions
The PPE supplier said that altogether, the announced enhancements amount to a salesforce of more than 200 salespeople.
Oct 30th, 2019
Id 40850 Abb Logo Edit
ABB Announces Leadership Changes
Maryrose Sylvester becomes U.S. country managing director, succeeding Greg Scheu, who is retiring.
Jun 17th, 2019
Id 40673 Turtle And Hughes Edit
Turtle & Hughes Announces Staff Promotions
Nichols Marcello becomes operations manger of a new RDC, and Angel Class replaces him as CDC inventory control supervisor.
Jun 11th, 2019