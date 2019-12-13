Emerson Professional Tools Makes Engineering, Marketing Promotions

Emerson
Dec 13th, 2019
Emerson Professional Tools

Mechanical and industrial engineering solutions provider Emerson has announced a pair of promotions within its Professional Tools segment. Justin King has been named vice president of engineering, while Rob Trefz is now vice president of marketing.

Emerson said both King and Trefz bring extensive leadership skills and experience working for Emerson brands to their new roles. In their positions, King will lead the development and evolution of the entire Professional Tools line of pipe and electrical products, including RIDGID and Greenlee. Trefz will oversee all product management, product marketing and marketing strategy; assuring the products meet the needs of tradespeople worldwide and that the benefits are effectively communicated.

“Both Justin and Rob have demonstrated their ability to lead and innovate within the Emerson brands for a number of years," said Paul McAndrew, Emerson VP - general manager of Pipe and Electrical Solutions. "These promotions will strengthen the collaborative culture we’ve built within the Professional Tools organization, assuring we continue to develop innovative solutions that help professional tradespeople do their jobs safely and more efficiently. We look forward to the ideas Justin and Rob will bring to their roles."

King has worked with Greenlee since 2007, joining the company as country manager for China. From there, he held various roles in strategy and business development, product management and engineering. Following Emerson’s acquisition of Greenlee in 2018, King became director of engineering and Innovation for Greenlee within the Professional Tools business. King has a Master of Business Administration degree from London Business School in the UK and a Master of Science in mechanical engineering degree from the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor. 

Trefz has worked with Emerson since 2004, initially joining the company as a global commodity manager. He held procurement roles for Emerson and its motor division before moving into various marketing and business development roles at RIDGID. Most recently, he held the position of vice president of marketing for Greenlee. Trefz is a licensed Professional Engineer, has a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering and a Master of Business Administration degree from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH.

More in Staffing Changes
Columbus Mc Kinnonasdf
Columbus McKinnon CEO to Resign
CM chairman Richard Fleming will become interim CEO upon Mark Morelli's departure.
Dec 11th, 2019
Np 0
Ingersoll-Rand Announces CFO Transition Plan
Susan Carter, the company's CFO since 2013, will retire in early 2020, to be succeeded by Christopher Kuehn.
Dec 11th, 2019
Ppg Store
PPG Appoints New Industrial Segment Head
Robert King is now responsible for leading the company’s industrial segment global manufacturing, supply chain, engineering, asset management and continuous improvement.
Dec 10th, 2019
Shively Bros D
Shively Bros. Selects New Executive Management Team
Marty Kenney will retire as president on Dec. 13, and the company has made a chain of internal promotions to move forward with.
Dec 6th, 2019
Essendant
Essendant Announces New Leader for Vertical Markets Group
Guy Unterberg, who joined the company in 2017, brings more than 25 years of experience in business development, sales operations and market forecasting to the role.
Dec 5th, 2019
Summit
Summit Electric Supply Names New CEO
Former Rexel USA regional president Patrick Davis will join the company as its new leader.
Nov 22nd, 2019
Genuine Parts Company Logo
Genuine Parts Appoints former HD Supply Facilities Maintenance Head as Chief Transformation Officer
William Stengel, who spent 11 years in various executive roles at HD Supply, including more than a year as CEO of its Facilities Maintenance segment, has joined the leadership team at GPC.
Nov 19th, 2019
Kaman Distribution
Kaman Distribution Appoints Former ERIKS Leader Mondics as CEO
As the new leader of Kaman Distribution Group, Ben Mondics most recently served as president and CEO of ERIKS North America and has 35 yrs of experience in the field of industrial distribution.
Nov 18th, 2019
Fowler High Precision Logo Registere Da
Fowler High Precision Announces New President
The 73-year-old supplier of inspection, leveling, control and calibration equipment has appointed a Patrick Madigan as its president, adding 20 years of executive experience to its leadership team.
Nov 7th, 2019
Ahb Website Masthead Logoa
Metalworking distributor AHB Tooling & Machinery Announces New Director of Business Development
Bringing 40 years of metalworking industry experience with him to AHB, Greg Galli will also oversee growth efforts surrounding AHB’s integrated supply program.
Nov 6th, 2019
Dno Wa
DistributionNOW Announces Immediate CEO Transition
Effective Nov. 1, Robert Workman is no longer NOW Inc. (DistributionNOW's CEO), and company veteran Dick Alario has taken over that role in the interim.
Nov 4th, 2019
Pip
PIP Details Salesforce Expansion, Promotions
The PPE supplier said that altogether, the announced enhancements amount to a salesforce of more than 200 salespeople.
Oct 30th, 2019
Id 40850 Abb Logo Edit
ABB Announces Leadership Changes
Maryrose Sylvester becomes U.S. country managing director, succeeding Greg Scheu, who is retiring.
Jun 17th, 2019
Id 40673 Turtle And Hughes Edit
Turtle & Hughes Announces Staff Promotions
Nichols Marcello becomes operations manger of a new RDC, and Angel Class replaces him as CDC inventory control supervisor.
Jun 11th, 2019