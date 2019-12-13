Emerson Professional Tools Makes Engineering, Marketing Promotions

Mechanical and industrial engineering solutions provider Emerson has announced a pair of promotions within its Professional Tools segment. Justin King has been named vice president of engineering, while Rob Trefz is now vice president of marketing.

Emerson said both King and Trefz bring extensive leadership skills and experience working for Emerson brands to their new roles. In their positions, King will lead the development and evolution of the entire Professional Tools line of pipe and electrical products, including RIDGID and Greenlee. Trefz will oversee all product management, product marketing and marketing strategy; assuring the products meet the needs of tradespeople worldwide and that the benefits are effectively communicated.

“Both Justin and Rob have demonstrated their ability to lead and innovate within the Emerson brands for a number of years," said Paul McAndrew, Emerson VP - general manager of Pipe and Electrical Solutions. "These promotions will strengthen the collaborative culture we’ve built within the Professional Tools organization, assuring we continue to develop innovative solutions that help professional tradespeople do their jobs safely and more efficiently. We look forward to the ideas Justin and Rob will bring to their roles."

King has worked with Greenlee since 2007, joining the company as country manager for China. From there, he held various roles in strategy and business development, product management and engineering. Following Emerson’s acquisition of Greenlee in 2018, King became director of engineering and Innovation for Greenlee within the Professional Tools business. King has a Master of Business Administration degree from London Business School in the UK and a Master of Science in mechanical engineering degree from the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor.

Trefz has worked with Emerson since 2004, initially joining the company as a global commodity manager. He held procurement roles for Emerson and its motor division before moving into various marketing and business development roles at RIDGID. Most recently, he held the position of vice president of marketing for Greenlee. Trefz is a licensed Professional Engineer, has a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering and a Master of Business Administration degree from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH.