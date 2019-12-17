Kaman Appoints New VP of Investor Relations & Business Development

Dec 17th, 2019
Kamana

James CooganJames CooganBloomfield, CT-based Kaman Corporation — which divested its distribution business (Kaman Industrial Technologies) earlier in 2019 — announced Dec. 16 that James Coogan will become vice president, investor relations & business development, effective January 1. In this role, he will report directly to Neal Keating, Kaman's chairman, president and chief executive officer.

“Jamie has been integral in building relationships with our investor community and has been an essential team member for both the divestiture of Kaman Distribution Group and pending Bal Seal acquisition,” said Neal Keating. “I look forward to his continued success in building out and executing on Kaman’s long-term growth strategy.”

Coogan has been vice president, investor relations for Kaman Corporation since 2017. Since joining the company in 2008, he has also been responsible for SEC compliance activities and is a Kaman Leadership Development Program graduate. Prior to joining Kaman, he held positions at Ann Taylor, Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

KamaneCoogan received his Masters of Business Administration from the Yale School of Management, his Masters of Science in Accounting from the University of Connecticut, and his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Connecticut.

Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of K-MAX manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters.

