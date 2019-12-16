Industrial Tooling & Supply Transfers Ownership to President

Cutting tools, abrasives and MRO products distributor Industrial Tooling & Supply (I.T.S.) announced via social media on Monday that the ownership of the Anniston, AL-based company has been transferred to its president, Jayme Mancill, from her father and I.T.S. founder.

Mancill has been with I.T.S. since 1998, working in several positions in sales and management before becoming the company's chief executive officer. She has also served on various distributor advisory boards in the industry and is a member of the Industrial Supply Association's Women Industrial Supply Executives group (W.I.S.E.).

Mancill attended the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where she studied industrial distribution. I.T.S. noted that away from the office, Mancill enjoys time with her family and spends a great amount of time at the ball field, adding that she is quick to tell you "War Eagle" (Auburn University) and enjoys SEC football rivalries.

Industrial Tooling & Supply has five other locations in addition to its Anniston headquarters: Pelham, AL; Decatur, AL; Montgomery, AL; Katy, TX; and Daphne, AL.







