Industrial Tooling & Supply Transfers Ownership to President

I.T.S. president Jayme Mancill is now owner of the Anniston, AL-based company, inheriting the company from her father and company founder.

Mike Hockett
Dec 16th, 2019
Its A

Cutting tools, abrasives and MRO products distributor Industrial Tooling & Supply (I.T.S.) announced via social media on Monday that the ownership of the Anniston, AL-based company has been transferred to its president, Jayme Mancill, from her father and I.T.S. founder.

Jayme MancillJayme MancillMancill has been with I.T.S. since 1998, working in several positions in sales and management before becoming the company's chief executive officer. She has also served on various distributor advisory boards in the industry and is a member of the Industrial Supply Association's Women Industrial Supply Executives group (W.I.S.E.).

Mancill attended the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where she studied industrial distribution. I.T.S. noted that away from the office, Mancill enjoys time with her family and spends a great amount of time at the ball field, adding that she is quick to tell you "War Eagle" (Auburn University) and enjoys SEC football rivalries.

Industrial Tooling & Supply has five other locations in addition to its Anniston headquarters: Pelham, AL; Decatur, AL; Montgomery, AL; Katy, TX; and Daphne, AL.

Its Wer


More in Staffing Changes
Columbus Mc Kinnonasdf
Columbus McKinnon CEO to Resign
CM chairman Richard Fleming will become interim CEO upon Mark Morelli's departure.
Dec 11th, 2019
Np 0
Ingersoll-Rand Announces CFO Transition Plan
Susan Carter, the company's CFO since 2013, will retire in early 2020, to be succeeded by Christopher Kuehn.
Dec 11th, 2019
Ppg Store
PPG Appoints New Industrial Segment Head
Robert King is now responsible for leading the company’s industrial segment global manufacturing, supply chain, engineering, asset management and continuous improvement.
Dec 10th, 2019
Shively Bros D
Shively Bros. Selects New Executive Management Team
Marty Kenney will retire as president on Dec. 13, and the company has made a chain of internal promotions to move forward with.
Dec 6th, 2019
Essendant
Essendant Announces New Leader for Vertical Markets Group
Guy Unterberg, who joined the company in 2017, brings more than 25 years of experience in business development, sales operations and market forecasting to the role.
Dec 5th, 2019
Summit
Summit Electric Supply Names New CEO
Former Rexel USA regional president Patrick Davis will join the company as its new leader.
Nov 22nd, 2019
Genuine Parts Company Logo
Genuine Parts Appoints former HD Supply Facilities Maintenance Head as Chief Transformation Officer
William Stengel, who spent 11 years in various executive roles at HD Supply, including more than a year as CEO of its Facilities Maintenance segment, has joined the leadership team at GPC.
Nov 19th, 2019
Kaman Distribution
Kaman Distribution Appoints Former ERIKS Leader Mondics as CEO
As the new leader of Kaman Distribution Group, Ben Mondics most recently served as president and CEO of ERIKS North America and has 35 yrs of experience in the field of industrial distribution.
Nov 18th, 2019
Fowler High Precision Logo Registere Da
Fowler High Precision Announces New President
The 73-year-old supplier of inspection, leveling, control and calibration equipment has appointed a Patrick Madigan as its president, adding 20 years of executive experience to its leadership team.
Nov 7th, 2019
Ahb Website Masthead Logoa
Metalworking distributor AHB Tooling & Machinery Announces New Director of Business Development
Bringing 40 years of metalworking industry experience with him to AHB, Greg Galli will also oversee growth efforts surrounding AHB’s integrated supply program.
Nov 6th, 2019
Dno Wa
DistributionNOW Announces Immediate CEO Transition
Effective Nov. 1, Robert Workman is no longer NOW Inc. (DistributionNOW's CEO), and company veteran Dick Alario has taken over that role in the interim.
Nov 4th, 2019
Pip
PIP Details Salesforce Expansion, Promotions
The PPE supplier said that altogether, the announced enhancements amount to a salesforce of more than 200 salespeople.
Oct 30th, 2019
Id 40850 Abb Logo Edit
ABB Announces Leadership Changes
Maryrose Sylvester becomes U.S. country managing director, succeeding Greg Scheu, who is retiring.
Jun 17th, 2019
Id 40673 Turtle And Hughes Edit
Turtle & Hughes Announces Staff Promotions
Nichols Marcello becomes operations manger of a new RDC, and Angel Class replaces him as CDC inventory control supervisor.
Jun 11th, 2019