ATHOL, MA — The L.S. Starrett Company has announced the appointment of David Allen as vice president, Starrett Metrology Systems, effective Nov. 18.

In this newly-created role, Allen will be responsible for the strategy, growth and profitability of the advanced metrology systems including Starrett Bytewise, Tru-Stone Technologies, Starrett-Kinemetric Systems, Starrett Force and Material Testing Solutions, Starrett metrology software development and Starrett Special Gage Department.

“We are excited to have found a leader to provide focus on our high-end metrology businesses,” said Douglas Starrett, president and CEO of Starrett. “David has deep experience with products and channels similar to Starrett, a global perspective and a growth mindset that will help these businesses grow faster and more profitably.”

Allen has spent nearly 20 years in commercial and general management of highly engineered product businesses. Most recently, he served as vice president, energy and industrial markets for Mott Corporation, an employee-owned manufacturer of porous metal filtration and flow control products. Prior to that, he spent 13 years with the Danaher Corporation in general management, marketing and engineering leadership roles in the US, Europe and China. Early in his career, he was a manager with the Boston Consulting Group and an Active Duty US Army officer.

Allen has Bachelor’s degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Business Administration from the Tuck School at Dartmouth. He will be based out of Starrett corporate headquarters in Athol, MA and reside with his family in central Connecticut.

The Starrett product line includes precision measuring tools (micrometers, calipers, rules, etc.), levels, electronic gages, dial indicators, gage blocks and granite surface plates and custom engineered products. The company produces metrology equipment that includes optical comparators, video measurement and inspection systems and multi-sensor measuring systems, and force measurement and material testing systems. These Starrett products are used by manufacturing companies of many types and sizes to ensure the quality of their products.