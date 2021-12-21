Now Part of Walter, GWS Tool Group Acquires Carbide Tools Mfg. Inc.

Menomonee Falls, WI-based CTM adds capability and capacity in custom round tools for GWS and expands its footprint in the upper Midwest.

Dec 21st, 2021
GWS Tool Group
TAVARES, FL — GWS Tool Group announced Dec. 21 that it has acquired Carbide Tools Mfg. Inc. This acquisition adds capability and capacity in custom round tools for GWS and further expands the GWS manufacturing footprint in the upper-Midwest region of the United States. Located in Menomonee Falls, WI, Carbide Tools Manufacturing, Inc. is committed to providing high quality special carbide round tools with exceptional customer service. Their name in quality is supported by state-of-the-art grinding equipment, in-house PVD coating technology and a long-tenured team committed to excellence.

Started in 1992 by President Wayne Riekkoff, Carbide Tools began servicing the greater Milwaukee area manufacturing industries with special carbide round tooling. With a loyal customer following and a consistent commitment to new equipment and technology, CTMI soon expanded their products and services nationwide. “CTMI has a tremendous reputation for service and ingenuity,” said Rick McIntyre, GWS’ CEO. “Their experience with round tools and commitment to quality perfectly mirrors that of the GWS organization and will further enhance our capacity to support the round tool segment of our business,” McIntyre continued.

“I am very excited for Carbide Tools Manufacturing, Inc. to be joining GWS Tool Group,” said Wayne Riekkoff, President of CTMI. “The skill sets of our business could not align more closely with that of GWS. Being able to plug our facility into the GWS engine will undoubtedly increase customer exposure and fuel future growth for years to come.” The continued expansion of GWS by way of acquisitions and constant investment in world class technology, equipment and most importantly, people, has created an unmatched value proposition for customers operating in advanced machining environments, especially in the areas of custom round and insert tooling.

GWS Tool Group is a North American-based, vertically-integrated manufacturer of highly engineered custom, standard and modified standard cutting tools, primarily servicing the aerospace and defense, power generation, automotive and medical sectors. GWS Tool Group has acquired multiple businesses in the course of its growth which now serve as the respective manufacturing divisions for the company.

A look inside Carbide Tools Mfg. Inc.'s production facility in Menomonee Falls, WI.A look inside Carbide Tools Mfg. Inc.'s production facility in Menomonee Falls, WI.GWS Tool

