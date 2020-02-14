The Reynolds Co. Expands Into PVF, Acquires Flow-Zone

Reynolds, primarily an electrical distributor, gains a Houston-based PVF distributor to the Texas and New Mexico markets.

Mike Hockett
Feb 14th, 2020
The Reynolds Company, a subsidiary of McNaughton-McKay Electric Company, announced Friday the acquisition of Flow-Zone.

Reynolds describes Flow-Zone as a premier distributor of pipe, valves, fittings, instrumentation, controls and measurement equipment for the upstream, midstream and downstream markets throughout Texas and New Mexico. Serving the oil and gas industry for over 20 years, Flow-Zone operates from seven strategic locations in the Permian Basin, Delaware Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with corporate headquarters located in Houston.

The Reynolds Company said the addition of Flow-Zone provides significant geographic expansion, a highly-aligned portfolio of products and "an unwavering commitment to quality."

Effective Friday, Flow-Zone becomes an operating unit of The Reynolds Company, with all seven locations continuing to serve customers “business as usual” under the established Flow-Zone brand.

"We have been looking at the PVF space for some time as a complementary market segment and are excited to give our customers a deeper and more diversified offering,” said David Dozier, executive vice president of The Reynolds Company. "This combination of quality products, services and innovative solutions for Electrical and PVF will help customers streamline their operations, enabling them to focus on what really matters, their business goals."

Founded in 1984 in Fort Worth, TX, The Reynolds Company serves the industrial end user, industrial OEM and commercial construction markets with 18 locations across Texas and Louisiana.

“With the transaction now complete, we are pleased to formally welcome the associates from Flow-Zone, to our employee-owned company," said Walt Reynolds, CEO of The Reynolds Company. "The culture they have established over the last 20 years fits perfectly with The Reynolds Company creating a great synergy. The acquisition of Flow-Zone expands our footprint, adding logistical advantages as well as enhanced product and service capabilities for the oil and gas industry throughout Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico.”

The Reynolds Company owner, McNaughton-McKay Electric, is an employee-owned distributor of electrical products and solutions for the industrial automation, commercial and construction markets. Based in Detroit, the company serves customers in 25 locations covering five states: Georgia, Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina and South Carolina, as well as two locations in Germany.

