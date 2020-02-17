Ingersoll-Rand’s Industrial Spin-Off, Trane Formation to Complete Feb. 29

The Ireland-based company said its Industrial spin-off and resulting formation of Trane Technologies will execute by the end of next week.

Mike Hockett
Feb 17th, 2020
Ingersoll Trane 5df109b65f50b

Ingersoll Rand Vector Logo 5df109b678b52Ingersoll-Rand on Feb. 14 provided an update regarding its previously-announced spin-off of the company’s Industrial segment and subsequent merger with a Gardner Denver subsidiary, which will ultimately result in the formation of pure-play climate company, Trane Technologies.

Friday’s update said that Swords, Ireland-based Ingersoll-Rand (IR) has set a record date of Feb. 24 for the spin-off, with the merger to be completed on Feb. 29, subject to closing conditions. IR will then distribute all of the shares of common stock of its Trane Vector Logo 5df109b6724d7Industrial subsidiary to IR shareholders as of the record date by means of a pro rata distribution. The distribution will not impact the number of shares held by shareholders in Ingersoll-Rand plc, which is expected to change its name to Trane Technologies plc and its ticker symbol to “TT” following the merger. Immediately following the spin-off, Ingersoll Rand Industrial will merge with a subsidiary of Gardner Denver.

IR included the following details regarding Ingersoll Rand Industrial shares:

“In connection with the merger, the Ingersoll Rand Industrial shares would be converted to the right to receive Gardner Denver shares as illustrated in the hypothetical below:

Upon completion of the merger, Ingersoll Rand shareholders are expected to collectively own approximately 50.1 percent of the shares of Gardner Denver common stock on a fully-diluted basis, and current Gardner Denver stockholders are expected to collectively own approximately 49.9 percent on a fully-diluted basis.”

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Ohio Transmission Laron
Ohio Transmission Corp. Acquires Laron
Arizona-based Laron providesmechanical and electrical motor repair service to the Southwest US.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Danfoss Eaton Rotation 5e277b304b6fd
Danfoss to Acquire Eaton Hydraulics
Eaton Hydraulics had total 2019 sales of $2.2 billion and employs about 11,000 people.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Slid0 Fulla
Midland Industries Acquires Stainless Adapters
Located in Houston, Stainless supplies premium, stainless steel hydraulic adapters and pipe fittings to a diverse set of end markets.
Jan 14th, 2020
Crosby Feubo Featured
Material Handling Supplier Crosby Acquires Feubo
Crosby, a supplier of lifting, rigging and material handling hardware, has acquired Hattingen, Germany-based offshore mooring component supplier Feubo.
Jan 14th, 2020
Combined
Power Grid Components Makes Acquisition
Royal manufactures substation and transmission group-operated disconnect switches, substation and distribution hookstick disconnects and substation power connectors.
Jan 14th, 2020
Wajaxa
Wajax Acquires Northpoint Technical Services
NorthPoint was formed in 2018 as a national electro-mechanical services provider and serves a broad range of resource and industrial customers.
Jan 13th, 2020
Anixter jpga
WESCO, Anixter Announce $4.5B Merger
The bidding battle over electrical, security and data communication products distributor Anixter appears to finally have a conclusion
Jan 13th, 2020
Woodward Logo Png Transparenta
Aero Suppliers Woodward, Hexcel to Merge
The new company, called Woodward Hexcel, will generate more than $5 billion in annual sales with a market capitalization nearing $14 billion.
Jan 13th, 2020
Brushes Wide
Malish Corp. Acquires Abtex Corp.
Based in Dresden, NY, Abtex is a producer of customized, integrated machine and brush deburring solutions for the manufacturing industry.
Jan 10th, 2020
Tributea
Volaris Group Acquires Tribute
Based in Hudson, OH, Tribute Software provides integrated ERP software solutions to help industrial distributors.
Jan 10th, 2020
I Stock 1092071308
Anixter Says WESCO's Offer is Better
It's the latest development in a bidding battle for Anixter between electrical/industrial distributor WESCO International and private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.
Jan 9th, 2020
Fullerton 1200x624
Fullerton Tool Acquires Carbro Corp.
Based in Lawndale, CA, Carbro is a fellow supplier of solid carbide rotary tools.
Jan 8th, 2020
Imperial Dade Horizontal Rgb
Imperial Dade Adds American Paper & Plastics
The news comes two days after the foodservice and janitorial products distributor announced the addition of Wagner Supply Company.
Jan 8th, 2020
1200px Sandvik svg Werw
Sandvik Acquires Thermaltek
With $13 million in 2019 sales, Concord, NC-based Thermaltek adds to the Kanthal business under Sandvik's Materials Technology segment.
Jan 8th, 2020