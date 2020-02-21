B&B Manufacturing Acquires Fellow PT Supplier Plastic PowerDrive Products

La Porte, IL-based B&B Manufacturing adds a similar power transmission products supplier.

Mike Hockett
Feb 21st, 2020
B&amp;b Manufacturing

In a January blog post, Indiana-based belting products manufacturer and distributor B&B Manufacturing announced that it has acquired Plastic PowerDrive Products, based in Elk Grove, IL.

B&B Manufacturing makes and supplies precision mechanical components and power transmission products, serving the industries of medical, robotics and packaging, along with 3D printing.

PPP is a supplier of gears, pulleys, flexible beam couplers, bearings, bushings, sprockets and other power transmission and motion control components. B&B said that PPP’s production has been moved to B&B’s La Porte, IN factory.

The acquisition enables B&B to manufacture stock and custom timing pulleys, roller chain sprockets, spur gears, bevel gears and gear rack from various plastic resins.

“Combined with our other machining capabilities, helpful resources and experienced staff, we are excited to now offer our customers an even more expanded product offering,” B&B stated.

B&B is an ISO 9001-certified member of the Mechanical Power Transmission Association and the Power Transmission Distributors Association.

B&b Manufacturinga

