Mettler-Toledo Acquires D.C. Martin & Son Scales

Martin & Son Scales sells, installs, maintains and calibrates industrial scales and weighing systems.

Calder Capital
Feb 25th, 2020
Mettler Toledoae

Calder Capital has announced the sale of D.C. Martin & Son Scales, of Grand Rapids, MI, to Mettler Toledo International Inc.

Founded in 1955, D.C. Martin & Son Scales sells, installs, maintains and calibrates industrial scales and weighing systems. The company’s direct sales and service personnel serve virtually every industry from food and pharmaceutical to discrete manufacturing, agriculture and distribution. Overall, D.C. Martin offers a complete line of counting scales, floor scales, heavy capacity (truck and rail) scales and high-precision scales.

Founded by their grandfather Dave C. Martin, D.C. Martin & Son Scales owners David Martin and Pam Meier have worked in the business since 1984.

Mettler Toledo is a global supplier of precision instruments and services. The company is the world’s largest manufacturer and marketer of weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial and food retailing applications.

More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Stanley Bd I Stocka
Stanley BD to Buy CAM for $1.5B
CAM is a fastener supplier for Boeing, with $375 million in revenue over the last 12 months.
Jan 29th, 2020
Klinger Gpi
Klinger Acquires Sealing Supplier GPI
GPI supplies and recommends industrial gaskets, mechanical seals, pumps/pump accessories and other industrial products from four locations in west Texas.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Ohio Transmission Laron
Ohio Transmission Corp. Acquires Laron
Arizona-based Laron providesmechanical and electrical motor repair service to the Southwest US.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Danfoss Eaton Rotation 5e277b304b6fd
Danfoss to Acquire Eaton Hydraulics
Eaton Hydraulics had total 2019 sales of $2.2 billion and employs about 11,000 people.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Slid0 Fulla
Midland Industries Acquires Stainless Adapters
Located in Houston, Stainless supplies premium, stainless steel hydraulic adapters and pipe fittings to a diverse set of end markets.
Jan 14th, 2020
Crosby Feubo Featured
Material Handling Supplier Crosby Acquires Feubo
Crosby, a supplier of lifting, rigging and material handling hardware, has acquired Hattingen, Germany-based offshore mooring component supplier Feubo.
Jan 14th, 2020
Combined
Power Grid Components Makes Acquisition
Royal manufactures substation and transmission group-operated disconnect switches, substation and distribution hookstick disconnects and substation power connectors.
Jan 14th, 2020
Wajaxa
Wajax Acquires Northpoint Technical Services
NorthPoint was formed in 2018 as a national electro-mechanical services provider and serves a broad range of resource and industrial customers.
Jan 13th, 2020
Anixter jpga
WESCO, Anixter Announce $4.5B Merger
The bidding battle over electrical, security and data communication products distributor Anixter appears to finally have a conclusion
Jan 13th, 2020
Woodward Logo Png Transparenta
Aero Suppliers Woodward, Hexcel to Merge
The new company, called Woodward Hexcel, will generate more than $5 billion in annual sales with a market capitalization nearing $14 billion.
Jan 13th, 2020
Brushes Wide
Malish Corp. Acquires Abtex Corp.
Based in Dresden, NY, Abtex is a producer of customized, integrated machine and brush deburring solutions for the manufacturing industry.
Jan 10th, 2020
Tributea
Volaris Group Acquires Tribute
Based in Hudson, OH, Tribute Software provides integrated ERP software solutions to help industrial distributors.
Jan 10th, 2020
I Stock 1092071308
Anixter Says WESCO's Offer is Better
It's the latest development in a bidding battle for Anixter between electrical/industrial distributor WESCO International and private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.
Jan 9th, 2020
Fullerton 1200x624
Fullerton Tool Acquires Carbro Corp.
Based in Lawndale, CA, Carbro is a fellow supplier of solid carbide rotary tools.
Jan 8th, 2020