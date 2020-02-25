Mettler-Toledo Acquires D.C. Martin & Son Scales

Calder Capital has announced the sale of D.C. Martin & Son Scales, of Grand Rapids, MI, to Mettler Toledo International Inc.

Founded in 1955, D.C. Martin & Son Scales sells, installs, maintains and calibrates industrial scales and weighing systems. The company’s direct sales and service personnel serve virtually every industry from food and pharmaceutical to discrete manufacturing, agriculture and distribution. Overall, D.C. Martin offers a complete line of counting scales, floor scales, heavy capacity (truck and rail) scales and high-precision scales.

Founded by their grandfather Dave C. Martin, D.C. Martin & Son Scales owners David Martin and Pam Meier have worked in the business since 1984.

Mettler Toledo is a global supplier of precision instruments and services. The company is the world’s largest manufacturer and marketer of weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial and food retailing applications.