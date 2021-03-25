Omni Cable to Buy Houston Wire & Cable in $91M Deal

HOUSTON, TX and WEST CHESTER, PA — Houston Wire & Cable Company and Omni Cable, LLC announced Thursday that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which OmniCable will acquire all outstanding shares of HWCC common stock for $5.30 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $91 million. The price represents a premium of 39 percent to HWCC’s unaffected closing price of $3.80 on March 24, 2021 and an 89 percent premium to the $2.81 average closing price for the preceding 12-month period. The transaction was unanimously approved by HWCC’s Board of Directors. All HWCC directors and officers have agreed to vote their shares, including shares held by The D3 Family Funds, in favor of the transaction. Such shares currently represent approximately 19 percent of the issued and outstanding shares as of March 24, 2021.

OmniCable is a subsidiary of Dot Holdings Co, which is owned by Dot Family Holdings, owners and operators of Dot Foods, Inc., the largest food industry redistributor in North America.

The combined company results in a national wire and cable redistribution industry leader that will maximize OmniCable’s and HWCC’s highly complementary businesses, products and national footprint to better meet the needs of both companies’ customers. The combined company also will continue HWCC’s fastener redistribution business. Following the close of the transaction, each company will retain its own brands and its existing locations.

James L. Pokluda III, HWCC’s President & CEO, commented, “HWCC, Vertex and OmniCable are highly respected suppliers in their respective markets serving electrical and industrial distributors throughout the U.S. and Canada. This merger creates an outstanding combination of leading businesses that will be well positioned to provide increased value and customer service to its redistributor partners.”

“The HWCC team shares our passion for customer service,” said Jeff Siegfried, OmniCable founder and vice chairman. “Our shared central focus on redistribution, logistical expertise, and unyielding pursuit of perfection for our business partners will drive both businesses to enhance the value that we bring to the marketplace. We look forward to continued growth and the shared learning we know will come from this new relationship.”

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, HWCC stockholders will receive $5.30 in cash for each share of common stock they own. In addition, each stock-based equity award outstanding under the Company’s stock and deferred compensation plans will be cancelled in exchange for $5.30. No consideration will be paid for stock options, all of which have exercise prices above the merger price.

The agreement includes a 30-day "go-shop" period expiring on April 24, 2021, which permits HWCC’s Board of Directors and advisors to solicit alternative acquisition proposals from third parties. HWCC will have the right to terminate the merger agreement to enter into a superior proposal subject to the terms and conditions of the merger agreement. There can be no assurance that this “go-shop” will result in a superior proposal, and HWCC does not intend to disclose developments with respect to the solicitation process unless and until it determines such disclosure is appropriate or is otherwise required.

The transaction is expected to close following HWCC’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for May 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by HWCC stockholders. Upon completion of the transaction, HWCC common stock will no longer be listed on any public market.





With 45 years’ experience in the industry, Houston Wire & Cable Company, an industrial distributor, is a large provider of wire and cable and fastener products in the US market. Headquartered in Houston, the company has sales and distribution facilities strategically located throughout the United States. Comprehensive value-added services include same-day shipping, knowledgeable sales staff, inventory management programs, just-in-time delivery, logistics support, customized online ordering capabilities and 24/7/365 service.

Omni Cable, LLC (OmniCable) is a redistributor of wire and cable, electrical products and value-added services. Stocking locations include Philadelphia, PA; Atlanta, GA; Boston, MA; Charlotte, NC; Chicago, IL; Denver, CO; Houston, TX; Los Angeles, CA; San Francisco, CA; Seattle, WA; St. Louis, MO, Tampa, FL, Cincinnati, OH, and Toronto, ON.