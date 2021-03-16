Applied Adhesives Sold from One Private Equity Firm to Another

NEW YORK and MINNEAPOLIS — Goldner Hawn, LP has announced the sale of Applied Products, Inc. (Applied Adhesives), a manufacturer and value-added distributor of adhesive products and thermal product solutions in North America, to Arsenal Capital Partners. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Applied Adhesives is a comprehensive provider of adhesive solutions for the packaging, paper converting, graphic arts, bottle labeling, product assembly and woodworking industries. The company is a value-added distributor of hot melt, water-based and reactive adhesives as well as dispensing equipment. Applied Adhesives serves as a critical supply chain partner to leading adhesive manufacturers and formulators by offering reach and high service levels to an expansive customer base. Since Goldner Hawn partnered with Applied Adhesives in 2017, the company has completed five acquisitions.

Applied Adhesives"We are grateful for the outstanding support Goldner Hawn has provided us over the past four years," said John Feriancek, President and Chief Executive Officer of Applied Adhesives. "As we look toward the future, we are thrilled to partner with Arsenal. With its backing, we will continue to execute on our growth initiatives and strive to be the adhesive solutions partner of choice for businesses throughout North America.

Chad Cornell, a Partner at Goldner Hawn, added, "It has been a pleasure for Goldner Hawn to partner with Dan Horner and Brian Webb in growing Applied Adhesives, both organically and inorganically, more than tripling its size during the course of our investment, and John has proven to be a fantastic successor to Dan and Brian. He led a number of successful add-on acquisitions for the company and is the right leader to continue Applied Adhesives' growth. We wish John, his team, and Arsenal all the best in Applied Adhesives' next chapter."

Roy Seroussi, an Investment Partner of Arsenal, commented, "We are delighted to partner with John and his team and excited to have Dan continue on the board. Arsenal brings decades of domain and technical expertise in the adhesives and sealants market, and we are excited to support Applied Adhesives' organic and acquisition growth initiatives and continue to build the company as a leading value-added distributor."

Applied Adhesives represents Arsenal's third platform investment in the adhesives and sealants market, following Arsenal's former investment Royal Adhesives & Sealants and its current investment Meridian Adhesives Group.

Arsenal is a private equity firm that specializes in investments in middle-market specialty industrials and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds of $5.3 billion, completed more than 200 platform and add-on investments and achieved more than 30 realizations.