Concept Machine Tool Acquires Fellow Midwest Distributor B.C. MacDonald

Plymouth, MN-based Concept gains a Chicagoland distributor of specialty tooling and gaging products.

Mar 31st, 2021
Goldner Hawn
1519798776710
Concept Machine Tool

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Concept Machine Tool, a Goldner Hawn portfolio company, recently acquired B.C. MacDonald. Established in 1927 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, B.C. MacDonald is a third-generation distributor representing several specialty tooling and gaging manufacturers, providing technical sales and support for a variety of specialized cutting tools, dimensional gaging products, and cutting fluids and coolants. The company has a second location in Lisle, IL serving the Chicagoland market with an emphasis on gaging, metrology solutions, and localized technical support.

Asdgf

The acquisition expands the Concept’s geographic presence throughout the Midwest and positions the combined company for continued growth. With deep functional expertise in automation, machining, precision measurement, and additive manufacturing, the organization serves as a one-stop shop for aerospace, medical device, heavy machinery, general industrial, and defense industries.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Plymouth, MN and with a second location in Delafield, WI, Concept Machine is a full-service machine tool distributor representing a variety of the world’s finest machine tool manufacturers. The company also provides automation and turnkey solutions for lights out manufacturing and is committed to providing consistent customer satisfaction with the highest quality products and service. For more information about Concept, visit conceptmachine.com.

Goldner Hawn was founded in 1989 in Minneapolis, MN and has been a source of private capital to leading lower middle-market companies for the past 30 years. With an investment philosophy centered on the principle of partnership, Goldner Hawn is looking to back management teams of businesses with $5 million to $20 million of EBITDA in industries including industrial manufacturing, value-added distribution, consumer products and services, and outsourced business services. Goldner Hawn has made over 40 platform investments in companies with total transaction values approaching $3 billion.

Related
Applied Adhesive Logo Horza
Applied Adhesives Sold from One Private Equity Firm to Another
Mar 16th, 2021
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
Ergasdfs
Würth Industry NA Stays on Acquisition Trail, Adds ORR Safety
As a $125 million distributor of safety products, ORR is WINA third acquisition since late October
Mar 16th, 2021
Staples Office Depot 5ffdb7c452f4e
Office Depot Rejects Staples' Acquisition Offer, Again
Citing a lack of clarity from Staples, ODP Corp. also emphasized that its B2B business is not on the offer table.
Mar 16th, 2021
1
Piezo Motion Expands Rotary and Linear Motion Offerings With DTI Acquisition
Piezo Motion motors find applications in laboratory instruments, biomedicine, optics, semiconductor, and nanotechnology, along with industrial electronic and automotive systems.
Mar 15th, 2021
Snap On Wer
Snap-on Buys Dealer-FX Group for $200M
Dealer‑FX is a developer, marketer and provider of service operations software solutions for automotive OEM customers and their dealers.
Mar 8th, 2021
Relevant Hq 5e99b8a9df825
Process Equipment Distributor Relevant Industrial Makes Louisiana Acquisition
Houston-based Relevant has purchased Mid-South Sales Company, a supplier of boiler, furnace and dryer applications and services.
Mar 5th, 2021
Meridian Adhesives Group Epoxies Etc Epoxy Technology
Meridian Adhesives Acquires Europe's GENTEC, FT Polymer
Merdian gains two European adhesive suppliers for the electronics, medical, aerospace and automotive industries.
Mar 3rd, 2021
Columbus Mc Kinnonsasdfas
Columbus McKinnon Acquiring Dorner Manufacturing in $485M Deal
Wisconsin-based Dorner, best known for its conveyor solutions, is expected to have fiscal 2021 revenue of $125 million.
Mar 2nd, 2021
Hdr Danbury
F.W. Webb Acquires Danbury Plumbing and HVAC Supply in Western CT
For more than 100 years, Danbury gas been serving contractors in Connecticut's Fairfield, Litchfield and New Haven counties.
Mar 1st, 2021
Gr Hps For Swd 3
DNOW Acquires Flex Flow Pumping Business from GR Energy
Flex Flow is a Midland, TX-based provider of H-pump solutions for applications across the energy industry.
Mar 1st, 2021
Linc
LINC Systems Continues Expansion, Acquires Packaging Products Unit in Quad Cities
FlexPAC Quad Cities is a distributor of packaging, safety supplies and janitorial-related products based in Rock Island, IL.
Mar 1st, 2021
I Stock 1216713090
ID's February Industrial Supply M&A Recap
Activity so far in 2021 is down modestly from the last two months of 2020, but relatively solid.
Mar 1st, 2021