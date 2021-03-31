Concept Machine Tool Acquires Fellow Midwest Distributor B.C. MacDonald

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Concept Machine Tool, a Goldner Hawn portfolio company, recently acquired B.C. MacDonald. Established in 1927 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, B.C. MacDonald is a third-generation distributor representing several specialty tooling and gaging manufacturers, providing technical sales and support for a variety of specialized cutting tools, dimensional gaging products, and cutting fluids and coolants. The company has a second location in Lisle, IL serving the Chicagoland market with an emphasis on gaging, metrology solutions, and localized technical support.





The acquisition expands the Concept’s geographic presence throughout the Midwest and positions the combined company for continued growth. With deep functional expertise in automation, machining, precision measurement, and additive manufacturing, the organization serves as a one-stop shop for aerospace, medical device, heavy machinery, general industrial, and defense industries.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Plymouth, MN and with a second location in Delafield, WI, Concept Machine is a full-service machine tool distributor representing a variety of the world’s finest machine tool manufacturers. The company also provides automation and turnkey solutions for lights out manufacturing and is committed to providing consistent customer satisfaction with the highest quality products and service. For more information about Concept, visit conceptmachine.com.

Goldner Hawn was founded in 1989 in Minneapolis, MN and has been a source of private capital to leading lower middle-market companies for the past 30 years. With an investment philosophy centered on the principle of partnership, Goldner Hawn is looking to back management teams of businesses with $5 million to $20 million of EBITDA in industries including industrial manufacturing, value-added distribution, consumer products and services, and outsourced business services. Goldner Hawn has made over 40 platform investments in companies with total transaction values approaching $3 billion.