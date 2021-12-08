BradyIFS Expands in Texas, Acquires Janitor's Warehouse

HOUSTON, TX and BELL, CA — BradyIFS, a distributor of foodservice disposables and janitorial & sanitation products, announced Jan. 6 the acquisition of Janitor’s Warehouse, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1992 by Jim Barnes, Janitor’s Warehouse is a distributor of janitorial and packaging products with locations in Houston, TX and Austin, TX. In 1994, Rob Weschler became President and brought new vision to the organization, with a renewed focus on driving value and customer-specific solutions.

“Rob and his team are a wonderful addition to BradyIFS,” said Kenneth D. Sweder, CEO and Chairman of the Board of IFS. “Their commitment to growth, customer service and community aligns well with BradyIFS, and will provide additional opportunities to accelerate our growth in the Texas market.”

"We are excited to join the BradyIFS team. Their substantial resources and quality culture will further enhance our capabilities in serving our Texas customers,” added Weschler.

With headquarters in Bell, CA, and Las Vegas NV, BradyIFS is one of the largest foodservice and JanSan platforms in North America. The company sources, manages and distributes a broad range of products to thousands of customers in segments including education, healthcare, hospitality, restaurants, building services and more. Founded in 1947, Brady is universally regarded as one of the JanSan industry’s premier enterprises providing integrated customer support and expertise to its partners. Operating since 1926, Individual Foodservice is one of the leading broad line distributors of foodservice, JanSan, packaging, dry goods and smallwares in the United States.