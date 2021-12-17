Ohio Transmission Co. Completes Year-End Deal Flurry by Acquring Diversified Pump

It's the fourth deal announced in as many days for OTC — No. 22 on ID's Big 50 List.

Dec 17th, 2021
Mike Hockett
Otc Adds

It's been one heck of a week for Ohio Transmission Corporation. In a very good way.

On Dec. 17, the Columbus, OH-based industrial equipment distributor and service provider — No. 22 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List — announced its fourth acquisition in as many days.

UnnamedThe latest bolt-on is Diversified Pump, a provider of pumps, heat exchangers, gas compressors and service to industrial customers throughout the New England area. OTC said that Brentwood, NH-based Diversified Pump has 10 employees who provide sales and services for all types of pumps, compressors, vacuum pumps, mechanical seals and unlimited systems capabilities in the region.

Diversified Pump will operate under OTC's Pump Motor Technologies segment.

"The acquisition of Diversified Pump further expands our regional footprint up the east coast and into the New England area," said Chip Toth, OTC Pump Motor Technologies segment president. "We knew that Diversified Pump shared our commitment to be the best service provider after learning of the team's extensive design, engineering and repair capabilities, along with their 24/7 emergency service. We are excited to bring them on board." 

It follows OTC's announced acquisitions of: AAP Automation announced Dec. 16; TP Pump announced Dec. 15; and Critical Rental Solutions announced Dec. 14. OTC gains a combined 122 employees with the additions: 10 from Diversified Pump; 55 from AAP; 15 from TP; and 42 from CRS. Those additions push OTC's total headcount to about 1,600 and over 60 locations in the US, along with nearly 40 service shops.

“Joining OTC will enhance our service capabilities throughout New England,” said Bill MacLeod, Diversified Pump vice president. “Diversified Pump will now have access to a number of state-of-the-art service shops within the OTC family, with no limitation to the size or scope of job. Diversified Pump will also gain system design and manufacturing capabilities with state-of-the-art system manufacturing shops. Joining the OTC family will give us access to more inventory, allowing us to offer our customers better lead times. We have been a leader in several NE industrial markets and this merge enhances our capabilities.”

Since 1963, OTC has provided solutions in industrial motion control, factory automation, fluid power, pumping systems, spray finishing, power transmission and compressed air systems. The OTC business is focused into four key segments: Pump Motor Technologies, Air Supply Group, Filtration, Dispensing & Finishing, and Industrial Product Group.Its primary operating brands and divisions now include OTP Industrial Solutions, AAP Automation, Air Technologies, Advanced Industrial Products, Buckeye Pumps, C&C Industrial Sales, Compressed Air Systems, Contrast Equipment, Crimson Electric, Critical Rental Solutions, Filter and Coating Technology, Furey Filter and Pump, IDG Compressor, Industrial Process Equipment Group, JCI Industries, Keller Electrical, Laron, Midway Industrial Supply, Ohlheiser, PK Controls, Pumps, Parts & Service (PP&S), PumpTek, PSI Engineering, Tape Industrial Sales, TP Pump and Tri-Power MPT.

Dec 4th, 2021
