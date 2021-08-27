Specialty Contractor Distributor Jon-Don Acquires Dynamic Diamond Tooling

Roselle, IL-based Jon-Don gains an Orlando-based distributor of equipment, tooling and chemicals for concrete surface prep and polishing.

Aug 27th, 2021
Jon-Don
Jon Don

ROSELLE, IL — Jon-Don, a  supplier of commercial supplies, equipment, consumables, and know-how to specialty contractors, is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of Dynamic Diamond Tooling (DDT).

Founded by Patrick Pollitt and Ron Yagur, Dynamic Diamond Tooling is a supplier of equipment, tooling, and chemicals for concrete surface prep and polishing. Based out of Orlando, FL, DDT offers a private-label line of concrete grinders, vacuums, and tooling made in the USA, along with products from other top industry brands.

"Both Jon-Don and Dynamic Diamond Tooling share a similar set of core values, most notably in delivering above-and-beyond service to the customer. We are thrilled for this partnership and providing our customers with additional products and support to minimize costs, improve efficiency, and achieve success," said Patrick Pollitt, co-founder of DDT.

60950526 10157130283232432 2827274342713262080 N"We look forward to connecting Jon-Don's customers with great products from DDT, giving them more choice when it comes to finding the right tool to meet the needs of the job. Similarly, DDT's customers will benefit from access to Jon-Don's extensive product offering across multiple verticals, real-world knowledge and expertise, same-day shipping, and the industry's best guarantee," said Cesar Lanuza, Chief Executive Officer at Jon-Don.

Jon-Don gives specialty contractors and in-house service providers across multiple industries everything they need to keep things clean, safe, and looking their best—whether it's removing that one impossible carpet stain or resurfacing a massive warehouse floor. Since 1978, Jon-Don has provided not just the equipment and consumables customers need, but the real-world knowledge, rolled-up sleeves approach, and rock-solid reliability they can't find with other suppliers. Today, with multiple distribution centers strategically located throughout the United States, Jon-Don serves industries ranging from water and fire restoration, concrete surface prep and polishing, building service/janitorial, carpet cleaning, and more.

472847 10150643038802432 833025691 O


More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Asdf
Applied Industrial Technologies Makes 4th Automation Acquisition in 2 Years
Applied has acquired Rockford, IL-based R.R. Floody, further illustrating the distributor's investment in the automation market.
Aug 19th, 2021
MTD Holdings brands
Stanley B&D to Buy Remaining 80% of Outdoor Power Equipment Maker MTD for $1.5B
SBD currently owns 20% of MTD, which had $2.5 billion in revenue in the past 12 months and is led by brands Cub Cadet and Troy-Bilt.
Aug 17th, 2021
Fleet Pride New
FleetPride Acquires National Truck Repair in Texas
Trucking parts distributor FleetPride now has 28 locations in its home state of Texas.
Aug 17th, 2021
Coastal Cp Vert Cmyk
Coastal Construction Products Acquires Fellow Sealant Distributor in Illinois
Jacksonville, FL-based Coastal has expanded into the Chicago area by partnering with Bensenville, IL-based Sealant Engineering Construction.
Aug 17th, 2021
Parker Asdf
Parker Appoints New Execs, Reports Major Sales Growth, Confirms Meggitt Acquisition
The news includes a new COO and handful of VPs, major growth in Parker's Industrial segments and a pending acquisition of aerospace-defense-energy supplier Meggitt.
Aug 16th, 2021
Thomas Lattuca, General Manager of Airline Lancaster NY, and David Oppel, Owner of Hy-Performance
Airline Hydraulics Corp. Acquires Hy-Performance Hydraulics
Hy-Performance is a husband-and-wife team specializing in on-site repairs of hydraulic equipment throughout New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan.
Aug 12th, 2021
2021 Logo Pkg Mc Mc Caniff
McNaughton-McKay to Acquire Fellow Michigan Distributor Caniff Electric Supply
Caniff is described as the largest independent electrical distributor of construction products in southeast Michigan.
Aug 10th, 2021
S Fasd
Shorehill Capital Invests in Packaging Supplies Distributor Flexpak
Utah-based Flexpak is a distributor of packaging supplies that primarily serves the food, healthcare, biotechnology, industrial and consumer products markets.
Aug 9th, 2021
Atlas Copco Sdf
Atlas Copco Acquires Centrifugal Pump Supplier in Canada
Burlington, Ontario-based CBC Pumps had 2020 revenue of about $45 million.
Aug 5th, 2021
5fe3496c18e9283c0691e1e7 Feature Image Who We Are New
Beltservice Corp. Acquires Distributor Universal Belting Resource
UBR was owned by the parent company of IBT Industrial Solutions — No. 45 on ID's 2020 Big 50 List.
Aug 3rd, 2021
Myersa
Myers Industries Acquires Rotational Molding Supplier Trilogy Plastics
Founded in 1987 and based in Ohio, Trilogy makes custom products for the industrial, consumer, lawn and garden, heavy truck, medical and other markets.
Aug 3rd, 2021