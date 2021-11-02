Staying Busy, Ingersoll Rand Will Acquire Tuthill Pump Group in $85M Deal

The news comes just five days after IR announced a $71 million acquisition of Air Dimensions Inc.

Nov 2nd, 2021
Ingersoll Rand
Rgaerg

DAVIDSON, NC — Ingersoll Rand Inc., a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Tuthill Corporation’s Pump Group. The all-cash transaction, valued at $84.6 million, is expected to close in Q4, subject to customary closing conditions. Upon transaction close, the employees and brands of the Pump Group will join the Ingersoll Rand Precision and Science Technologies (PST) segment.

“This is the second business we have purchased from Tuthill Corporation and I’m excited to welcome another Tuthill team to the Ingersoll Rand family,” said Vicente Reynal, president and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. “With an IRX-driven playbook in place, I’m confident the integration of the Pump Group will be as seamless and successful as the prior transaction, and will help extend our portfolio of mission critical, high margin pumping solutions within PST. This transaction aligns with our M&A focused capital allocation strategy, meets our strategic and financial criteria, and we expect it to deliver meaningful shareholder value through synergy realization, including a mid-single digit Adjusted EBITDA purchase multiple by year three of ownership.”

Tuthill’s Pump Group is a market leader in gear and rotary piston pump solutions for sustainable, high growth end markets, including life science, food and beverage, medical and water and wastewater treatment. It has two manufacturing locations in Alsip, IL and Ilkeston, UK, approximately 100 employees and annual sales of more than $25 million. Tuthill’s Pump Group is highly complementary to existing PST brands including MP, Oberdorfer and ARO, increases PST’s market presence, and provides access to new end markets, customers and applications.

“Tuthill’s Pump Group has been a part of my family for 100 years – and that is not a valid reason to deny the good people in this business the chance to team up with a powerhouse like Ingersoll Rand,” remarked James G. Tuthill, chairman of Tuthill Corporation. “The combination of this time-tested business with Ingersoll Rand’s industrial might is exciting indeed. With new wind in its sails, I can’t imagine a more promising future.”

Related
Hgdfghdd
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Vacuum Pump Maker Air Dimensions Inc.
Oct 28th, 2021
1
Compressors Lead Major Q2 Growth at Ingersoll Rand
Jul 29th, 2021
Ingersoll 60d9d2f324009
Ingersoll Rand Confirms Unsolicited Offer for SPX Flow Was Rejected
Jul 20th, 2021
Ingersoll
Ingersoll Rand to Buy Agritech Supplier Maximus for $110M
Jun 28th, 2021
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
Hgdfghdd
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Vacuum Pump Maker Air Dimensions Inc.
Bought for $70.5 million, Florida-based Air Dimensions designs, manufactures and sells vacuum diaphragm pumps.
Oct 28th, 2021
Infor Sd 60d0fc2001402
Infor Acquires Lighthouse Systems
The company’s flagship product, Shopfloor-Online, helps manufacturing companies manage and improve manufacturing operations.
Oct 27th, 2021
B&f Fastener Sss
B&F Fastener Supply Grows Further, Acquires Mid States Specialty in Illinois
It marks B&F's third acquisition since the start of 2017 and follows several other organic expansion moves the company has made in the past few years.
Oct 27th, 2021
Dallas 2200 Alberta Sign Front Entrance 480x480
Manufacturers Rep Lawless Group Acquires Rolston Hogstrom
Chicago-based Rolston Hogstrom has 45+ years of experience in representing manufacturers' brands of products in the US Midwest.
Oct 22nd, 2021
Asdf
Bolted-On: Brighton-Best Acquires Vertex Distribution from HWC
Fellow master distributor Vertex was previously bought by Houston Wire & Cable Co. from DXP Enterprises in 2016 for $32 million.
Oct 20th, 2021
Core Maina
Core & Main to Acquire Catalone Pipe & Supply, Marking 5th Deal of 2021
Penfield, PA-based Catalone is a full-service provider of waterworks products and services and custom concrete catch basins.
Oct 20th, 2021
Pelican Products Inc Vector Logo
Pelican Products to be Sold to Different PE Firm
Platinum Equity will buy the supplier of protective cases, portable lighting systems and outdoor consumer products from Behrman Capital.
Oct 20th, 2021
34873837 1998428883564314 158653978790330368 N
Pentair Acquires Water & Air Filtration Supplier Pleatco for $255M
Louisville, KY-based Pleatco makes water filtration and clean air technologies for pool, spa and industrial air customers.
Oct 19th, 2021
Fdh 6132515cf0113
FDH Aero Acquires Stealth Aerospace; 7th Bolt-On Since 2017
FDH now comprises nine companies, distributing c-class hardware and replacement parts.
Oct 19th, 2021
185271106 4054622057927466 7897460777457426903 Nd
Formerly Known as Blount, Oregon Tool Privately Acquired
Oregon Tool is a distributor of saw chains, bars, sprockets, outdoor equipment accessories and parts for markets of forestry, lawn & garden, farming, ranching & agriculture and concrete cutting & finishing.
Oct 19th, 2021
Asdf
Methods Machine Tools to Acquire Koch Machine Tool in Texas
The Koch offices in Dallas and Houston will gradually become Methods’ facilities.
Oct 18th, 2021