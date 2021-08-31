SKF Acquires Analytics Provider in Sweden

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — SKF has completed the acquisition of Rubico Consulting AB, an industrial consultancy firm with 10 employees based in Luleå, Sweden.

Rubico Consulting AB specializes in the visualization and analysis of signal data. This expertise will be integrated into SKF’s offer around the rotating shaft, as well as powering new technology areas such as bearings with fiber-optic sensors.

Victoria Van Camp, President, SKF Technology, says: “Rubico’s expertise in signal processing enhances our existing technology base, spanning from traditional IoT hardware to the latest in edge computing. The patented edge algorithm developed by Rubico simplifies and automates analysis of machine data and is an enabler for wireless, energy-efficient systems. We look forward to engaging the Rubico team in the development of SKF’s proprietary fiber optic-based load sensing, a technology already being piloted in the north of Sweden.”

“With its leading university and focus on sustainable technology investments, Luleå is quickly becoming a hub of industrial innovation within both renewable energy and green steel. This is one of the reasons why SKF continues to invest in developing its hub for IoT development in Luleå.”