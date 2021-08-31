SKF Acquires Analytics Provider in Sweden

Rubico Consulting specializes in the visualization and analysis of signal data.

Aug 31st, 2021
SKF
Skf Usa
SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — SKF has completed the acquisition of Rubico Consulting AB, an industrial consultancy firm with 10 employees based in Luleå, Sweden.  

Rubico Consulting AB specializes in the visualization and analysis of signal data. This expertise will be integrated into SKF’s offer around the rotating shaft, as well as powering new technology areas such as bearings with fiber-optic sensors.

Victoria Van Camp, President, SKF Technology, says: “Rubico’s expertise in signal processing enhances our existing technology base, spanning from traditional IoT hardware to the latest in edge computing. The patented edge algorithm developed by Rubico simplifies and automates analysis of machine data and is an enabler for wireless, energy-efficient systems. We look forward to engaging the Rubico team in the development of SKF’s proprietary fiber optic-based load sensing, a technology already being piloted in the north of Sweden.”

“With its leading university and focus on sustainable technology investments, Luleå is quickly becoming a hub of industrial innovation within both renewable energy and green steel. This is one of the reasons why SKF continues to invest in developing its hub for IoT development in Luleå.”

Aug 30th, 2021
Timken Sd
Timken Acquires Robotics Supplier Intelligent Machine Solutions
It expands and complements Timken's Rollon linear motion product range with larger and heavy-duty applications.
Aug 23rd, 2021
236948743 4191350150985417 5254573748659437885 N
Valin Corporation Grows Southwest Presence, Acquires Sun Automation Inc.
Sun Automation is a distributor of industrial automation products and solutions for manufacturing customers in Arizona, New Mexico and Southern Nevada.
Aug 19th, 2021
Asdf
Applied Industrial Technologies Makes 4th Automation Acquisition in 2 Years
Applied has acquired Rockford, IL-based R.R. Floody, further illustrating the distributor's investment in the automation market.
Aug 19th, 2021
MTD Holdings brands
Stanley B&D to Buy Remaining 80% of Outdoor Power Equipment Maker MTD for $1.5B
SBD currently owns 20% of MTD, which had $2.5 billion in revenue in the past 12 months and is led by brands Cub Cadet and Troy-Bilt.
Aug 17th, 2021
Fleet Pride New
FleetPride Acquires National Truck Repair in Texas
Trucking parts distributor FleetPride now has 28 locations in its home state of Texas.
Aug 17th, 2021
Coastal Cp Vert Cmyk
Coastal Construction Products Acquires Fellow Sealant Distributor in Illinois
Jacksonville, FL-based Coastal has expanded into the Chicago area by partnering with Bensenville, IL-based Sealant Engineering Construction.
Aug 17th, 2021
Parker Asdf
Parker Appoints New Execs, Reports Major Sales Growth, Confirms Meggitt Acquisition
The news includes a new COO and handful of VPs, major growth in Parker's Industrial segments and a pending acquisition of aerospace-defense-energy supplier Meggitt.
Aug 16th, 2021
Thomas Lattuca, General Manager of Airline Lancaster NY, and David Oppel, Owner of Hy-Performance
Airline Hydraulics Corp. Acquires Hy-Performance Hydraulics
Hy-Performance is a husband-and-wife team specializing in on-site repairs of hydraulic equipment throughout New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan.
Aug 12th, 2021
2021 Logo Pkg Mc Mc Caniff
McNaughton-McKay to Acquire Fellow Michigan Distributor Caniff Electric Supply
Caniff is described as the largest independent electrical distributor of construction products in southeast Michigan.
Aug 10th, 2021
S Fasd
Shorehill Capital Invests in Packaging Supplies Distributor Flexpak
Utah-based Flexpak is a distributor of packaging supplies that primarily serves the food, healthcare, biotechnology, industrial and consumer products markets.
Aug 9th, 2021
Atlas Copco Sdf
Atlas Copco Acquires Centrifugal Pump Supplier in Canada
Burlington, Ontario-based CBC Pumps had 2020 revenue of about $45 million.
Aug 5th, 2021