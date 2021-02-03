Purvis Industries Acquires Hydragear in Las Vegas

HydraGear has been servicing customers in the western and southwestern United States with hydraulic service and repair since 1995.

Feb 3rd, 2021
Purvis Industries
Purvis Industries

DALLAS — Purvis Industries announced Tuesday that effective Feb. 1, it has acquired substantially all the assets, brand rights, websites, personnel and intellectual property of HydraGear LLC of Las Vegas, NV. HydraGear has been servicing customers in the western and southwestern United States with hydraulic service and repair since 1995.  Based in North Las Vegas, HydraGear repairs and remanufactures hydraulic pumps, motors, cylinders, and gearboxes.

Cameron Barker, Purvis Industries VP of corporate operations, said about HydraGear: “Purvis Industries is excited to partner with a great service organization like HydraGear. Their reputation for quality inspection, service and repair, and rebuild fits right in with our core strategies of delivering key services to our customers with a high success rate. Our branches, especially in the West, are perfectly positioned to take full advantage of HydraGear’s capabilities and we are eager to share those capabilities with our customers.”

Purvis Industries is based in Dallas, TX and is one of the largest independent bearing and power transmission distributors in the United States with 92 locations covering 16 states. Started in 1945 and celebrating their 75th anniversary, they have implemented an Independent distribution model that has created year over year growth and a loyal following of customers. Purvis Industries serves its customers with local inventory and extraordinary technical expertise as well as an unwavering dedication to ensuring the continued success of our customers.

