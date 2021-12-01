Columbus McKinnon Acquires Garvey Corp., Further Expanding Conveyors Offering

It complement's CM's $485 million purchase of Dorner Mfg. Corp., completed this past April.

Dec 1st, 2021
Columbus McKinnon
Columbus Mc Kinnon 222 5f2313ff0013c 6102dea395216

HARTLAND, WI — Columbus McKinnon Corporation, a designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced that the Company has completed its acquisition of Garvey Corporation to complement its April 2021 acquisition of Dorner Mfg. Corp.

Garvey is a leading accumulation systems solutions company providing unique, patented systems for the automation of production processes. Its highly patented accumulation modules are enhancements to continuous flow production lines which increase efficiency and productivity by balancing flow between machines; storing and reintroducing product into the production flow as needed.

“The acquisition of Garvey is an excellent complement to the precision conveying solutions for which Dorner is well known,” said Terry Schadeberg, President, Dorner. “Garvey expands our conveying solutions platform with its differentiated accumulation technology expertise and provides deeper market presence in the attractive and growing food & beverage and life sciences industries. The combination of Garvey and Dorner creates a highly scalable operation through the integration of the deep engineering expertise of both businesses and the modular design of each operation’s conveying and accumulation solutions.”

“This is an ideal combination of our highly complementary technologies,” said Thomas Garvey, President, Garvey. “This enables Garvey to continue to advance its over 100-year-old leadership position of a premier producer of conveying, accumulating, and automation solutions that can help manufacturers across industries increase throughput by up to 30 percent. We are excited to become a part of the Columbus McKinnon team and look forward to a long and bright future together as we forge new paths for providing our customers the best solutions in factory automation.”

Founded in 1926 in Hammonton, NJ, Garvey is recognized as a leader in the design and manufacture of low-impact, multi-functional, pressure-less loop accumulation systems and conveyor systems. Highly regarded for its engineering expertise to design systems that can handle a large variety of products shapes and sizes, Garvey’s solutions convey, accumulate, orient, single file, combine and lane products rapidly without back pressure or operator interference. It is a leader in bottling operations that range from small vaccine vials to wine bottles and more. Garvey offers a broad product offering across both modular standard and highly engineered accumulation solutions. Garvey has approximately 100 employees including a highly technical sales and engineering organization that has a proven track record of innovation within the accumulation market. 

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. 

