DOWNERS GROVE, IL — PLZ Aeroscience Corporation, North America's largest independent specialty aerosol and liquid product manufacturer, announced July 6 the acquisition of Champion Brands, LLC, a manufacturer of specialty lubricants for the automotive and industrial markets. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. With this acquisition, PLZ expands its full-service automotive and industrial offering, positioning the company to better serve its customers with a comprehensive suite of aerosol and non-aerosol products.

Founded by Ralph Lowe in 1956 and with more than 65 years of market leadership, Champion has one of the largest product portfolios in the industry. Champion produces more than 300 functional fluids and performance products, including brake fluid, fuel treatments, semi-synthetic and full-synthetic engine additives and specialty motor oils. Champion operates a 450,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Clinton, Mo., and serves customers across automotive, heavy duty, agricultural and performance racing markets. The speed and versatility of Champion's lines make the company a cost effective solution for many customers.

"We are very excited to welcome Champion Brands to PLZ," said Aaron Erter, PLZ's President and CEO. "Champion is a market leader within the automotive aftermarket industry, and we look forward to leveraging their capabilities across our combined enterprise to strengthen the value proposition we bring to our customers. Champion is an incredible addition to PLZ as we continue growing our specialty automotive and industrial footprint across North America."

Champion is led by Matt Lowe, the third generation of Lowe leadership at the company. Lowe will remain with Champion following the transaction.

"I am thrilled for Champion to become part of the PLZ family," said Matt Lowe. "We look forward to leveraging PLZ's extensive industry experience and national footprint to help grow Champion in the years to come. Together with PLZ, we will propel the combined company forward into its next chapter as we continue to deliver exceptional innovation, quality and service to our customers."

Headquartered outside Chicago, PLZ is owned by Pritzker Private Capital. With their support, PLZ has continued to grow organically and through acquisitions, including four in the last two years – Mansfield-King and Custom-Pak Products in 2020 and Liquid Technologies and Precise Packaging in 2019.

PLZ Aeroscience is a leader in specialty aerosol and liquid product technologies. PLZ specializes in the development, manufacturing, packaging and distribution of a comprehensive line of contract fill, branded and private label products. PLZ has a robust and proprietary portfolio of products in household cleaning, personal care, food service, maintenance, specialty and industrial, and automotive.

Champion Brands, LLC has made a name for themselves as a leader in specialty lubricants. Headquartered in Clinton, Missouri and with over 300 products, Champion is always looking for new and better ways to make their customers more efficient with quality products and high standards. Champion products can be found all over North America and have had long-standing relationships with its customers for over 65 years.