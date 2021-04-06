Winsupply Acquires Allegheny Pipe & Supply in Pennsylvania

The news just keeps coming from Winsupply, which announced a waterworks acquisition in Ohio less than two weeks earlier.

Apr 6th, 2021
Winsupply
Winsupplyasdfasdf

DAYTON, OH — Winsupply Inc., one of the largest distributors in the nation, has purchased the assets of Allegheny Pipe & Supply, a distributor of industrial pipe, valves and fittings located in Coraopolis, PA, a borough located just west of Pittsburgh. The company is regarded as a prime distributor of carbon and stainless steel pipe, valves, fittings and related products with onsite cutting, grooving, and threading capabilities for the Pittsburgh area and beyond to the tri-state region of Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

Logo CombineThird-generation owners Jim Morse, president of Allegheny Pipe & Supply, and his brother, Tom Morse, vice president, plan to re-invest in substantial ownership in the company with Winsupply Inc. as the majority owner. Jim Morse will remain president and Tom will be second in command. The location will continue to do business as Allegheny Pipe & Supply, with the legal name Winsupply Coraopolis PA Co.“The Winsupply business model is perfect for owners like Jim and Tom Morse who wanted a succession plan that allowed them to stay in the business,” said Monte Salsman, president of Winsupply Acquisitions Group.

“Jim and Tom are great people and we are thrilled to be partners with them. They are true entrepreneurs who are deeply respected by their customers, vendors and community. We are excited about growing with them and expanding the Winsupply opportunity in the Pittsburgh area. They will continue to have local decision-making as owners but now with the major support of Winsupply. They have a strong inside and outside sales team with a combined 200-plus years of experience, are customer-focused, and they want to continue to grow.”

In the Winsupply business model, Winsupply is the majority owner of its companies, reflecting its shared-ownership business model in which local entrepreneurs have autonomy to decide how their company will best serve their customers, and to share in the financial risks and rewards of ownership.

Winsupply Inc. is a supplier of residential and commercial construction and industrial supplies and equipment headquartered in Dayton, OH. The privately-held company has nearly 620 wholesaling locations in 45 states and offers entrepreneurs the unique opportunity to own a meaningful part of the local business. Collectively, Winsupply is known as “The Winsupply Family of Companies” and includes Win-branded locations, Noland Company, Carr Supply, Security Plumbing & Heating Supply, APCO, and other regional suppliers the company has acquired. In the family are companies conducting business-to-business wholesale distribution of supplies and equipment in plumbing and heating; hydronics; pipe, valves and fittings; HVAC and refrigeration; electrical; fastening hardware; waterworks and utility; pumps; turf irrigation and landscape; and fire system fabrication.

Related
Winsupplyasdf
Winsupply Acquires Ohio Waterworks Distributor Discount Drainage Supplies
Mar 24th, 2021
Winsupplyasdf
Winsupply Opens HVAC, Plumbing Branch in East Tennessee
Mar 17th, 2021
Winsupplyasdf
Winsupply Opens HVAC Branch in Far Southern Texas
Mar 3rd, 2021
Winsupplyasdf
Winsupply Boosts New England Capabilities, Acquires Avon Supply
Oct 6th, 2020
More in Mergers & Acquisitions
WEBINAR: How Distributors Gain an Advantage in the Cloud
Sponsored
WEBINAR: How Distributors Gain an Advantage in the Cloud
According to Forbes, 37 percent of workloads in 2019 were on-premise, meaning a significant number of businesses were at a disadvantage when the pandemic hit.
Mar 19th, 2021
1519798776710
Concept Machine Tool Acquires Fellow Midwest Distributor B.C. MacDonald
Plymouth, MN-based Concept gains a Chicagoland distributor of specialty tooling and gaging products.
Mar 31st, 2021
Hw Clogoa
Omni Cable to Buy Houston Wire & Cable in $91M Deal
It will result in a national wire and cable redistribution leader that will maximize both firms' complementary businesses, products and footprint.
Mar 25th, 2021
120196945 3478128615543636 7628166156540042809 N
White Cap to Combine Canadian Operations with National Concrete Accessories
It's the first acquisition for the concrete and construction supplies distributor since spinning off from HD Supply last fall.
Mar 25th, 2021
Winsupplyasdf
Winsupply Acquires Ohio Waterworks Distributor Discount Drainage Supplies
Akron-based Discount Drainage is the largest stocking distributor of drainage pipe and related products in Ohio.
Mar 24th, 2021
Watsco Logo
Watsco Gains Major Midwest Foothold, Acquires Temperature Equipment Corp.
With $291 million in 2020 sales, Chicago-based TEC marks Watsco’s first entry into the US Midwest.
Mar 17th, 2021
Applied Adhesive Logo Horza
Applied Adhesives Sold from One Private Equity Firm to Another
Applied Adhesives is a manufacturer and value-added distributor of adhesive products and thermal product solutions.
Mar 16th, 2021
Ergasdfs
Würth Industry NA Stays on Acquisition Trail, Adds ORR Safety
As a $125 million distributor of safety products, ORR is WINA third acquisition since late October
Mar 16th, 2021
Staples Office Depot 5ffdb7c452f4e
Office Depot Rejects Staples' Acquisition Offer, Again
Citing a lack of clarity from Staples, ODP Corp. also emphasized that its B2B business is not on the offer table.
Mar 16th, 2021
1
Piezo Motion Expands Rotary and Linear Motion Offerings With DTI Acquisition
Piezo Motion motors find applications in laboratory instruments, biomedicine, optics, semiconductor, and nanotechnology, along with industrial electronic and automotive systems.
Mar 15th, 2021
Snap On Wer
Snap-on Buys Dealer-FX Group for $200M
Dealer‑FX is a developer, marketer and provider of service operations software solutions for automotive OEM customers and their dealers.
Mar 8th, 2021
Relevant Hq 5e99b8a9df825
Process Equipment Distributor Relevant Industrial Makes Louisiana Acquisition
Houston-based Relevant has purchased Mid-South Sales Company, a supplier of boiler, furnace and dryer applications and services.
Mar 5th, 2021