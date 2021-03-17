Winsupply Opens HVAC, Plumbing Branch in East Tennessee

Just southeast of Knoxville, the branch will serve HVAC and plumbing contractors.

Mar 17th, 2021
Winsupply
DAYTON, OH — Winsupply Inc., one of the nation’s largest distributors (No. 6 on ID's Big 50 List), has opened Winsupply of East Tennessee in Seymour, TN. The new company is located just southeast of Knoxville near the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. The company serves heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and plumbing contractors throughout East Tennessee.

Logan Hale is the president of Winsupply of East Tennessee. Hale previously was in HVAC distribution in the Knoxville area and in Georgia. He is a University of Tennessee (Knoxville) graduate who fell in love with the area and returned there to accept this ownership opportunity with Winsupply.

“We’re very impressed with Logan as a young leader and with his knowledge and experience in wholesale distribution,” said Rob Ferguson, president of Winsupply Local Company Group. “East Tennessee including Knoxville and the surrounding area is experiencing rapid growth and we feel Logan and his team will serve it well.”

Hale is investing in substantial ownership of the new Winsupply company in Seymour. In the Winsupply co-ownership business model, Winsupply Inc. has majority equity in each of its locations, while local company presidents like Hale and sometimes employees own substantial equity. In addition to local decision-making, they also share uncapped financial rewards and risks of ownership. Winsupply Inc. provides the local company locations purchasing power, sourcing distribution, digital commerce, IT, business consulting, marketing, accounting and payroll, among other services.

Winsupply is a supplier of residential and commercial construction and industrial supplies and equipment headquartered in Dayton, OH. The privately-held company has more than 600 wholesaling locations in 45 states and offers entrepreneurs the unique opportunity to own a meaningful part of the local business. Collectively, Winsupply is known as “The Winsupply Family of Companies” and includes Win-branded locations, Noland Company, Carr Supply, Security Plumbing & Heating Supply, APCO, and other regional suppliers the company has acquired. In the family are companies conducting business-to-business wholesale distribution of supplies and equipment in plumbing and heating; hydronics; pipe, valves and fittings; HVAC and refrigeration; electrical; fastening hardware; waterworks and utility; pumps; turf irrigation and landscape; and fire system fabrication.

