Graybar to ‘Significantly’ Increase U.S. Warehouse Capacity

The company’s “STAR” distribution centers will focus on large projects in “high-growth” markets.

Industrial Distribution staff
Sep 5, 2025
Screenshot 2025 09 05 132252
iStock.com/JHVEPhoto

Graybar on Thursday announced plans to add new distribution centers in several markets in the coming months in an expansion of its overall logistics footprint.

The electrical and industrial distribution giant said that the initiative would “significantly” bolster its U.S. warehouse capacity.

Graybar’s new “STAR” distribution centers — or “Storage, Transport and Readiness” — would serve contractors at large, complex construction projects in a range of “high-growth” metropolitan areas. Expanding in close proximity to major projects, the company said, would help keep those efforts on schedule, save labor costs and maintain the availability of critical supplies.

The first STAR centers will be located in Atlanta, Dallas and Reno, Nevada, and would have a combined footprint of 500,000 square feet. Additional centers would go up in “several cities over the next few quarters” and bring Graybar’s total footprint to more than 16 million square feet.

Graybar Chairman, President and CEO Kathleen Mazzarella said that the STAR centers would provide customized supply chain solutions to builders of manufacturing plants, utility infrastructure, data centers and more.

“We remain focused on broadening our reach, expanding our capabilities and transforming our logistics network to create an unparalleled customer experience,” Mazzarella said in the announcement.

Graybar’s industrial operations ranked at no. 16 on ID’s most recent Big 50

Latest in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
September 5, 2025
Screenshot 2025 09 05 132252
Graybar to ‘Significantly’ Increase U.S. Warehouse Capacity
September 5, 2025
Alternative Hose Inc. branch, Simi Valley, Calif.
California Hose, Fittings Distributor to Add New Branch
August 28, 2025
Winsupply Of Midlothian Tx Graphic
Winsupply Adds North Texas Subsidiary
August 28, 2025
Related Stories
Thejtsite Dji 0731
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Pennsylvania Steel Fabricator Adding New Facility
Alternative Hose Inc. branch, Simi Valley, Calif.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
California Hose, Fittings Distributor to Add New Branch
Winsupply Of Midlothian Tx Graphic
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Winsupply Adds North Texas Subsidiary
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
September 1, 2025
Alternative Hose Inc. branch, Simi Valley, Calif.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
California Hose, Fittings Distributor to Add New Branch
The company's sixth location will feature a customer lounge and a fluid power “entryway museum.”
August 28, 2025
Winsupply Of Midlothian Tx Graphic
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Winsupply Adds North Texas Subsidiary
The distributor hopes to add 20 of its “local companies” this year.
August 28, 2025
Ags5
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ContiTech Opens Hydraulics Plant in Mexico
The $90 million facility would bolster the company’s regional capacity and supply chains.
August 27, 2025
Opening Soon Alternative Tuscon
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Phoenix Hose Supplier Adds Fourth Arizona Branch
The TIPCO Technologies company is expanding to Tucson.
August 27, 2025
Core & Main waterworks branch, Sun Prairie, Wis.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Core & Main Adds Wisconsin Hub
The fusible fabrication site is the company’s fifth facility in the Badger State.
August 26, 2025
Steel
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Merrill Steel Chooses Arkansas for New Manufacturing Facility
The company expects the nearly $32 million project to create 108 new jobs over three years.
August 25, 2025
Bosch Rexroth
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Bosch Rexroth Breaks Ground on Pennsylvania Expansion
The company expects the project to improve lead times for customers.
August 22, 2025
Hitachi booth at a trade show.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Hitachi Energy to Expand Manufacturing Operations in Tennessee
The company expects the project to create 100 jobs.
August 21, 2025
I Stock 1210929604
Company Expansion & Consolidation
ContiTech to Expand Iowa Facility
The $65 million project will add a “state-of-the-art” compounding center.
August 19, 2025
2020 10 17 60bfe29d0b6bd
Company Expansion & Consolidation
First Supply to Move Twin Cities Branch
The company will trade one Minneapolis suburb for another.
August 13, 2025
Pictured, from left, Jay Chesshir, president and CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber; Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.; Vipul Mathur, managing director and CEO of Welspun Corp; Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders; Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald; and Clay McGeorge, chair of the Little Rock Port Authority's Board of Directors.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Welspun Tubular to Invest $150 Million in New Arkansas Pipe Mill
The company expects the expansion to create 300 new jobs.
August 13, 2025
Core & Main branch, Bedford Park, Ill.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
Core & Main Expands in Kansas
The Kansas City location is the company’s fourth in the state.
August 4, 2025
Aerial view of downtown Columbia, S.C.
Company Expansion & Consolidation
FabLogix Expands Operations in South Carolina
The nearly $10 million expansion is expected to create 150 jobs.
July 29, 2025
Id 35426 Dpa
Company Expansion & Consolidation
DPA Buying Group Moves to Larger Headquarters
The group has expanded its member network and its internal staff in recent years.
July 25, 2025