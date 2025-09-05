Graybar on Thursday announced plans to add new distribution centers in several markets in the coming months in an expansion of its overall logistics footprint.



The electrical and industrial distribution giant said that the initiative would “significantly” bolster its U.S. warehouse capacity.



Graybar’s new “STAR” distribution centers — or “Storage, Transport and Readiness” — would serve contractors at large, complex construction projects in a range of “high-growth” metropolitan areas. Expanding in close proximity to major projects, the company said, would help keep those efforts on schedule, save labor costs and maintain the availability of critical supplies.



The first STAR centers will be located in Atlanta, Dallas and Reno, Nevada, and would have a combined footprint of 500,000 square feet. Additional centers would go up in “several cities over the next few quarters” and bring Graybar’s total footprint to more than 16 million square feet.



Graybar Chairman, President and CEO Kathleen Mazzarella said that the STAR centers would provide customized supply chain solutions to builders of manufacturing plants, utility infrastructure, data centers and more.



“We remain focused on broadening our reach, expanding our capabilities and transforming our logistics network to create an unparalleled customer experience,” Mazzarella said in the announcement.



Graybar’s industrial operations ranked at no. 16 on ID’s most recent Big 50.