Pennsylvania Steel Fabricator Adding New Facility

Steel fabricator Phoenix Tube Company is nearing the completion of a 75,000-square-foot expansion at its Pennsylvania headquarters, the project’s developer said last week.



J.G. Petrucci Company said that the newly constructed building, located adjacent to Phoenix Tube’s 200,000-square-foot Bethlehem hub, would “significantly” increase its manufacturing footprint and help meet “strong demand” across its product lineup.



In addition to space for heavy manufacturing, the new complex also features a mezzanine level for storage and office space. It would provide the company with flexibility to scale its operations for “years to come," officials added.



Phoenix Tube says it is a leading producer of stainless steel long products — particularly structural and ornamental tubing — and processed flat bar.



“This expansion marks an exciting new chapter for Phoenix Tube,” Phoenix Tube President Andrew Reale said in the statement. “We’ve seen tremendous growth in recent years, and this facility positions us to meet demand more efficiently while investing in our future.”