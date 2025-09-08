Optimas Solutions Adds Singapore Subsidiary

Optimas Solutions announced Monday that it has officially incorporated a new subsidiary based in Singapore.



The fastener and Class C components distributor said that turning its existing Singapore operations into Optimas OE Technologies Pte Ltd would help accelerate the company’s growth across Southeast Asia.



“I’m pleased we have completed this strategic move to further enhance our presence and support in the APAC region,” Mike Tuffy, Optimas’ international CEO, said in the announcement. “As a business, we blend global supply with local support, so this expansion in Singapore brings significant benefits to our customers in the region and supports our ongoing growth as a business.”



“We continue to listen to the ‘voice of our customers’ and provide them with services and products local to them,” added Optimas APAC Vice President Graeme Bassett. “I’m looking forward to working with old and new customers through Optimas Singapore and thank them for their strong support.”



In addition to Singapore, the Illinois-based distributor also operates international locations in India, China, Japan, as well as Mexico and the U.K., France and Turkey. The company opened a new European headquarters earlier this summer.



Optimas ranked at no. 24 on ID’s most recent Big 50 list.