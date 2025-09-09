Hillman Signs Deal for Suburban Cincinnati Campus

The hardware supplier plans to consolidate its nearby operations at the new facility.

Industrial Distribution staff
Sep 9, 2025
I Stock 1396902606
iStock.com/MilenaKatzer

The Hillman Group said Friday that it has signed a lease for a forthcoming campus at the site of a former suburban Cincinnati shopping mall.

Hillwood Investment Properties, the project’s developer, said in a statement that it has started demolition on the Forest Fair Mall complex in Forest Park, Ohio, and will build a 715,736-square-foot building, with a pad for a 162,000-square-foot expansion, in its place. 

Construction on the Hillman facility is slated to begin next spring and wrap up by mid-2027.

Hillman’s interest in the former mall was disclosed during meetings with local officials late last year. The facility will enable it to consolidate operations from “multiple” locations in Southwest Ohio into a single site, officials said Friday.

"This marks an exciting next step in our long-term growth strategy," Hillman President and CEO Jon Michael Adinolfi said in a statement. "We are proud to expand our presence in Forest Park, a city that has been part of Hillman's history for decades.”

