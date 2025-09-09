Hillman Signs Deal for Suburban Cincinnati Campus

The Hillman Group said Friday that it has signed a lease for a forthcoming campus at the site of a former suburban Cincinnati shopping mall.
Hillwood Investment Properties, the project’s developer, said in a statement that it has started demolition on the Forest Fair Mall complex in Forest Park, Ohio, and will build a 715,736-square-foot building, with a pad for a 162,000-square-foot expansion, in its place.
Construction on the Hillman facility is slated to begin next spring and wrap up by mid-2027.
Hillman’s interest in the former mall was disclosed during meetings with local officials late last year. The facility will enable it to consolidate operations from “multiple” locations in Southwest Ohio into a single site, officials said Friday.
"This marks an exciting next step in our long-term growth strategy," Hillman President and CEO Jon Michael Adinolfi said in a statement. "We are proud to expand our presence in Forest Park, a city that has been part of Hillman's history for decades.”
