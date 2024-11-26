Hillman Floats New $95M Ohio Headquarters

The project is located in the same Cincinnati suburb that Hillman moved to last year.

Industrial Distribution staff
Nov 26, 2024
1710944966518 Csc Exterior 04 23 10
Hillman Group

Hardware manufacturer and distributor Hillman Solutions could establish a new headquarters campus at a vacant shopping mall in Cincinnati’s suburbs, according to a local media report.

Hillman’s plans for the former Forest Fair Mall were disclosed at a mid-November meeting of the Butler County Land Bank, WCPO-TV reports. The company would invest some $95 million to build a more than 638,000-square-foot facility on 55 acres of land in Forest Park, Ohio, where it would relocate from its current headquarters — roughly 1 mile away — after just a few years.

The proposal could also accommodate an additional 139,000-square-foot expansion, and local officials suggested that 900 jobs could eventually be located at the site.

The project’s developer intends to purchase part of the mall property from its current owner next spring, and wrap up demolition by the following March. The county panel approved using nearly $8 million in state grant funding to cover demolition costs.

“A lot of details still to be worked out, but I think this was a great day for the city of Forest Park, city of Fairfield, Butler County, Hamilton County and the whole region,” Forest Park City Manager Don Jones told the station.

